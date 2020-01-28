Portland firefighters contained a fire that started at a laundromat on St. John Street onTuesday, but the emergency response shut down in-bound lanes of Congress Street.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was reported at 11:54 a.m. at the Union Station Wash and Fold, said Portland Fire Department Division Chief Mike Thompson.
Flames damaged parts of the Union Station Plaza roof, and the extent of the damage is still being determined by firefighters, Thompson said.
Congress Street was shut down between Marston Street and St. John Street to allow firefighters to respond. The road was reopened by 1 p.m..
It was not immediately clear whether other businesses would shut down as a result of the fire.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick Downtown Association Annual Meeting recognizes member, business and Volunteer of the Year
-
Forecaster Sports
February excitement right around the corner- MidCoast edition
-
Nation & World
Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher attacks SEALs who testified against him
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough Police Beat: Jan. 20-26
-
Local & State
Maine high court rejects state law requiring blood tests in fatal crashes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.