We’re nearing the end of the road for the regular season in every sport but boys’ hockey and here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

The boys’ basketball regular season has just over a week to go and all five Forecaster Country squads were jockeying for playoff positioning at press time.

Falmouth has won six games in a row and 12 of 13 to improve to 12-3 and third in the Class A South Heal Points behind York and Kennebunk after Friday’s 63-32 home win over Biddeford. Mike Simonds had 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Yachtsmen were at Brunswick Tuesday, welcome Leavitt Tuesday of next week and wrap up the regular season Feb. 6 at Marshwood.

Three-time defending champion Greely won its third game in a row Friday, 76-55, over visiting Wells, and improved to 11-3 and fourth in Class A South. Logan Bagshaw had 34 points and Luke Gabloff added 16. The Rangers were home versus Lake Region Tuesday, visit Gray-New Gloucester Friday, have a showdown at York Tuesday of next week and close at home versus Fryeburg Academy Feb. 6.

In Class B South, Freeport’s win streak reached four games with a 68-29 victory at Traip Academy Friday. The Falcons, who were 8-6 at press time and were ninth in the Heals (where just eight teams qualify for the playoffs), hosted York Tuesday, visit Yarmouth Saturday, welcome Wells Tuesday of next week at close at Lake Region Feb. 6.

Yarmouth was 5-9 and 10th in Class B South after a 42-35 home setback to Wells and an 82-53 loss at York last week. Against the Warriors, the Clippers couldn’t hold an early 6-0 lead and lost, despite 11 points from Peter Psyhogeos,

“We got off to a good start, but we’re having a hard time putting quality quarters together,” said Yarmouth coach Jonas Allen. “That’s been the story of our season. Some games recently we’ve put three good quarters together, then let it slip away. Tonight, it was one good quarter, then we played hard again at the end, but it was too little, too late.”

Psyhogeos had a team-high 18 points in the loss to the Wildcats. The Clippers were at defending Class B South champion Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, welcome Freeport Saturday, host Poland Tuesday of next week, then lose the regular season at Wells Feb. 6. Yarmouth needs some victories to make the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.

“We’re on the outside looking in right now and we’re all aware of that,” Allen said. “It’s weighing on the guys. They want to be part of the tournament. It’s a special event. The seniors want to get there. Our schedule allows us to still make some noise. That will only happen if the guys remain united and positive.”

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy was 9-4 and sixth after a 58-49 loss at Richmond and a 55-24 home win over Seacoast Christian last week. In the setback, Chris Hamblett led the Panthers with 16 points, while Te’Andre King had 14 and Logan Welch added 11. In the victory, King had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Hamblett added 14 points and Welch finished with 12. NYA was home versus Traip Academy Tuesday, hosts Temple Academy Thursday, goes to Seacoast Christian Saturday, welcomes Old Orchard Beach next Tuesday, then finishes at Sacopee Valley Feb. 6.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, the biggest story last week came in Freeport, where the Falcons not only extended their win streak to seven with a 50-28 home victory over Traip Academy, but senior standout Caroline Smith reached the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career.

Smith scored a basket just seven seconds in and while she struggled from downtown, she managed eight first quarter points as Freeport grabbed a 16-12 advantage. Smith added eight more points in the second period and thanks to some stellar complementary play fromHannah Groves and Rachel Wall, the Falcons were up by 10 points, 28-18, at the half.

Freeport shut out the Rangers in the third period, but Smith managed just four points and in the process, picked up three fouls. While the Falcons’ victory wasn’t in doubt entering the fourth quarter, Smith’s date with destiny was, but after making a free throw, then scoring on a layup, Smith went to the free throw line with 3:36 to play and coolly drained both attempts to reach the magic number.

“It feels great,” said Smith. “It was a long time coming. I’m glad it’s out of the way. Coach (Seth Farrington) said I was getting it tonight, but I hadn’t scored 25 all year.”

“(Caroline’s) a really good friend of mine,” said Wall, who added 12 points. “I’m so proud of her to get 1,000 points. The energy motivated us so much. When she got within two points, you could tell. It was incredible when she made (that free throw).”

“Caroline’s a generational-type talent,” Farrington added. “She does it all for us. People don’t realize that by the end of her career, she’ll probably play more games than anyone in Freeport history. She’s been part of two deep (playoff) runs and could be part of a third. She’s played a lot and as great a basketball player she is, she’s an even more phenomenal kid. It’s an honor to coach her.”

Freeport (11-3 and first in the Class B South Heals) was at York Tuesday, hosts Yarmouth Saturday (see our website for game story), goes to Wells Tuesday of next week and closes the regular season Feb. 6 at Lake Region.

Yarmouth fell to 8-6 and fourth in Class B South following losses last week at Wells (53-38) and at home to York (49-46). Ava Feeley had 15 points against the Warriors. In the loss to the Wildcats, Margaret McNeil had 16 points, but the Clippers let an eight-point fourth quarter lead slip away. Yarmouth was home versus Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, goes to Freeport Saturday, visits Poland Tuesday and closes at home Feb. 6 versus Wells.

In Class A South, two-time defending state champion Greely improved to 13-1 and first in the standings with a 61-50 win at Wells Friday. Camille Clement had 17 points, Brooke Obar 15 and Mollie Obar 10. The Rangers were at Lake Region Tuesday, welcome defending Class B champion Gray-New Gloucester Friday, host York Tuesday of next week, then close at Fryeburg Academy Feb. 6.

Falmouth improved to 9-6 and seventh after wins last week over visiting Leavitt (52-38) and at Biddeford (51-28). Against the Hornets, where the Yachtsmen enjoyed runs of 14-0 and 15-0, freshman Sloane Ginevan scored 13 points and had nine steals and assists and Cam Birks added 10 points.

“Our team just played together really well,” said Ginevan. “As we get farther into our season, we recognize each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we move the ball great. Everyone played their role. Everyone drives and passes. We have great team chemistry going.”

“We went through almost two weeks of not having our team (because of sickness),” said Falmouth coach Dawn Armandi said. “I think we practiced twice in a whole week and played games a few players down. We’re almost whole again.”

Anna Turgeon led the way against the Tigers with 24 points, while Ginevan added 14. The Yachtsmen were home versus Brunswick Tuesday, visit Leavitt Tuesday of next week and close at home versus Marshwood Feb. 6.

In Class C South, NYA extended its win streak to six games and improved to 12-1 and third after last week’s wins at Richmond (48-41) and at home over Seacoast Christian (60-31). Serena Mower had 16 points and Emily Drummond added 11 against the Bobcats. In the victory over Seacoast Christian, Mower had 13 points and Drummond finished with 11. The Panthers were home versus Traip Academy Tuesday, host Temple Academy Thursday, play at Seacoast Christian Saturday, welcome Old Orchard Beach Tuesday of next week and close at Sacopee Valley Feb. 6.

Boys’ hockey

Greely’s defending state champion boys’ hockey team earned a key victory Saturday, 7-2, over visiting Cheverus to improve to 7-2-1 and first in the Class B South Heals. Andy Moore had three goals and two assists and Tyler Grasky also scored twice. The Rangers travel to Leavitt Wednesday and are home versus Gorham Saturday.

Yarmouth improved to 7-3 and third in Class B South with a 3-0 home win over Gorham Saturday. Isaac Grondin continued his recent tear with two more goals, Truman Peters also scored and Charles Henry Watson had the shutout in goal. After going to Gorham Thursday, the Clippers travel to St. Dom’s Saturday.

In Class A, Falmouth was 5-5-1 and fourth after a pair of losses to undefeated Lewiston, 3-1 in Lewiston and 5-2 at home Monday. In the second setback, Owen Drummey and Aaron Higgins scored goals and goalie Sam Kidder came up big time and again, but it wasn’t enough.

“We’re a young team and we make young team mistakes,” said Falmouth coach Deron Barton. “We have some success making adjustments from the last game, then we have some new mistakes. The important thing is we’re getting better and better and stronger and stronger every game.”

The Yachtsmen are home with Thornton Academy Thursday and visit Portland/Deering Saturday (see our website for game story).

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 6-4-1 and second in Class A after a 2-1 overtime win at Biddeford and a 6-5 overtime loss at Bangor. The squad was at Windham Tuesday and goes to Marshwood Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

The Yarmouth/Freeport girls’ co-op team finished the regular season 9-9 after a 9-2 win at Gorham. The squad will likely be the No. 4 seed in the North Region for the postseason and will host a quarterfinal round game next week.

Greely dropped to 4-11-1 after Saturday’s 4-2 home loss to York. The Rangers (ranked seventh in the North, where just six teams make the playoffs) hosted Edward Little Tuesday and close at Falmouth Wednesday night.

Falmouth lost, 4-0, at Lewiston, then improved to 4-12 and sixth in the South Region with a 4-0 home win over Gorham. The Yachtsmen welcome Greely Wednesday, then finish up the regular season Saturday with a home game versus York. Falmouth will be on the road for the quarterfinals next week.

Indoor track

Greely’s boys and girls’ indoor track teams each finished first in an eight-team WMC league meet last weekend. Freeport’s girls tied Gray-New Gloucester for second and the Falcons placed fourth in the boys’ meet. NYA was eighth in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.

Yarmouth’s girls were fourth and the boys fifth in their meet.

Falmouth will compete in an SMAA regular season-ending meet Saturday.

Swimming

Falmouth’s swim team swept Gorham in a meet Friday, with the boys winning, 106-67, and the girls prevailing, 91-85.

Skiing

Falmouth’s Eva Clement was the fastest female at Saturday’s Sassi Memorial Nordic ski race at Black Mountain, posting a time of 16 minutes, 50.4 seconds. Freeport’s Jane Dawson came in ninth and Yarmouth’s Maddie Marston was 10th.

In the boys’ race, Greely’s Leif Harvey placed fourth, Falmouth’s Ryan Gray was sixth and Seamus Woodruff of Maine Coast Waldorf came in 10th.

In recent Alpine action, Falmouth’s girls were first and the boys second at a five-team SMAA slalom meet at Shawnee Peak.

Yarmouth’s boys and girls were second to Fryeburg Academy and Freeport’s boys and girls were both third in a WMC giant slalom meet at Shawnee Peak.

