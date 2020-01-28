Sara Gideon, the leading Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, raised $3.5 million for her campaign in the final quarter of 2019.
Gideon’s campaign said in a statement Tuesday that the donors included nearly 4,200 Mainers and that 95 percent of individual donations were $100 or less.
“Over the past seven months, we’ve built a strong grassroots movement traveling to every corner of the state, holding Suppers with Sara and talking to Mainers about the challenges they face,” said Gideon, who currently serves as Maine’s Speaker of the House. “Washington is broken – it’s too responsive to special interests, and that’s why I’m not accepting any corporate PAC money in this race.”
Gideon, who launched her campaign last June, is the likely Democratic front-runner given her financial support, but she still faces a primary challenge against longtime progressive activist and lobbyist Betsy Sweet, former Google executive Ross LaJuenesse and defense attorney Bre Kidman.
The deadline for filing fourth-quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission is Friday. Gideon disclosed her top-line fundraising figures in a press release but has not filed her report yet.
Gideon had raised $3.2 million between July and September last year, eclipsing the $2.1 million Collins raised during that time. However, the four-term Republican senator had far more money overall — $7.1. million.
In addition to the major sums raised by the individual candidates, the Senate race in Maine already has seen vast amounts of outside spending and that’s likely to increase as Election Day nears.
This story will be updated
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Oprah promises a ‘deeper’ discussion of ‘American Dirt’ amid controversy
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ashley Bryan and Daniel Minter win national book awards
-
Nation & World
Prince Andrew faces rising pressure to aid Epstein investigation
-
Portland Forecaster
Residents to push for senior center on former school site
-
Nation & World
Netanyahu indicted in Israel hours before joining Trump to unveil unlikely peace plan
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.