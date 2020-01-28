SOUTH PORTLAND — Winterfest will be celebrated in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, Feb. 1. The family-friendly event includes a variety of activities, starting with a pancake breakfast at the Community Center, from 8-10:30 a.m., and ending with a fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. at the Wainwright Farms Recreation Complex off Highland Avenue.

The winter celebration includes a kids ice fishing derby, dog sled rides, a cardboard sled competition, skating, ice hockey, and snowshoeing, among other activities. Food trucks will also be on site at Wainwright Fields all day.

Most events are free and open to the public. See the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for a full schedule.

