NAPLES — Brooke Obar scored seven of her 24 points during the second quarter as Greely broke a tie game and finished with a flourish to beat Lake Region 63-45 Tuesday night in girls’ basketball.

The Rangers (14-1) had a 29-20 halftime lead after being tied 11-11 after one quarter.

The Lakers (5-10) moved within six points by the end of the third quarter before the Rangers outscored them 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

Camille Clement added 18 points for the Rangers. Shauna Hancock’s 17 points led Lake Region.

TRAIP ACADEMY 34, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 31: Jen McCluskey and Gracie Salema scored six points apiece as the Rangers (7-8) jumped to a 10-6 first-quarter lead and held off the Panthers (12-2) at Yarmouth.

Anna Drummond led NYA with 11 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 52, ST. DOMINIC 49: Shani Plante hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 to go in regulation to tie the contest at 49 and then sent a pass to Elise MacNair for the winning 3 with 2.5 seconds left as the Seagulls (11-4) outlasted the Saints (11-4) at Old Orchard Beach.

Plante finished with 17 points for Old Orchard, and MacNair added 13.

Mia-Angelina Leslie led St. Dominic with 15 points. Becca Zimmerman tossed in 11.

SANFORD 55, SCARBOROUGH 46: Paige Cote’s 22 points led the Spartans (6-9), who closed the game with a 19-8 edge in the fourth quarter, past the Red Storm (8-7) at Scarborough.

Riley Hebler added 12 points for Sanford and Isabella Dickinson and Lindsay Fiorillo scored 13 each for Scarborough.

PORTLAND 52, WINDHAM 41: Kiera Eubanks scored 17 points as the Bulldogs (11-3) used a 27-6 run in the first and second quarters to come from behind and pull away from the Eagles (10-5) at Windham.

Amanda Kabantu chipped in with 11 points.

Hannah Talon scored 21 points for Windham. Sarah Talon had 14.

WELLS 49, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 45: Franny Ramsdell scored 23 points for Wells (9-6) during a victory over the Patriots (10-5) at Gray.

Mallory Aromando added 11 for the Warriors. Jordan Grant tallied 13 for Gray-New Gloucester, and Eliza Hotham had 10.

DIRIGO 50, WISCASSET 32: Paige Lueders paced the Cougars (7-8) with 10 points as they cruised past the Wolverines (10-16) at Dixfield.

Alexa Perreault added eight points for Dirigo.

Kateleen Trask led all scorers with 13 points for Wiscasset, and Zoe Waltz scored seven.

EDWARD LITTLE 59, DEERING 17: The Red Eddies (4-10) outscored the Rams (0-14) by 19 points in the first quarter to win at Auburn.

Senior guard Chantel Ouellette posted a game-high 15 points, and senior guard Hannah Chaput added 13 points for Edward Little.

Senior Gloria Muka was the leading scorer with two field goals for Deering.

YARMOUTH 37, CAPE ELIZABETH 30: Katelyn D’Appolonia scored 12 points, Calin McGonagle had eight points and Margaret McNeil and Avery May added seven points apiece as the Clippers (9-6) downed the Capers (7-8) at Yarmouth.

Isabel Berman scored 14 points for Cape Elizabeth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 51, THORNTON ACADEMY 17: Cora Boothby-Akilo had a game-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack as the Red Riots (12-3) took a 19-6 first-quarter lead and steadily pulled away to beat the Golden Trojans (1-14) at South Portland.

Maggie Whitmore added 12 points for South Portland.

Mckenzie Melendez and Alexis Sanders each had six points for Thornton Academy.

MARSHWOOD 72, MORSE 35: Angelina Bisson scored 20 points and Kayla Goodwin had 13 points and eight rebounds as the Hawks (14-2) cruised to a 29-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back, downing the Shipbuilders (0-14) at South Berwick.

Casey Perry added eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Julia Goddard scored 19 points for Morse.

BRUNSWICK 46, FALMOUTH 41: Alexis Guptil had 10 of her team-leading 15 points in the first quarter as the Dragons (12-3) opened a 20-10 lead and held off the host Yachtsmen (9-7) at Falmouth.

Logan Brown had three 3-pointers and went 5 for 6 at the line to finish with 14 points for Brunswick, and Lanye Brown added 10 points.

Sloane Ginevan led Falmouth with 16 points.

WESTBROOK 62, LEAVITT 45: Libby Cole scored a career-high 23 points as the Blue Blazes (4-11) used a 21-5 second quarter to pull away from the Hornets (3-12) at Westbrook.

Jodi Sinnett had 10 points and Sarah Muka added nine.

Taylor White scored 17 points for Leavitt. McKenna Redstone had 14.

RANGELEY 53, PINE TREE ACADEMY 19: Winnie LaRochelle had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers (15-0) topped the Breakers (3-11) at Rangeley.

Lauren Eastlack had 11 points for Rangeley, and Isabelle Whittier had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Regence Sandy led Pine Tree with eight points; Paige Tyson had seven points.

NOBLE 75, MASSABESIC 57: Tori Exel had 10 of her 18 points in a 25-14 second quarter as the Knights (9-6) pulled out to a 41-26 halftime margin in beating the Mustangs (9-6) at North Berwick.

Amy Fleming had a team-leading 23 points, including three 3-pointers for Noble, and Olivia Howard tossed in 13 points and Raegan Kelly added 11.

Satyra Duong led Massabesic with 23 points with five 3-pointers, and Micaela Jacobs chipped in with 11.

SACOPEE VALLEY 44, WAYNFLETE 23: Kylie Day scored 10 of 13 points during a 28-5 run in the second and third quarters to power the Hawks (9-6) past the Flyers (0-14) at Hiram.

Jalyn Stacey chipped in with seven points.

Margaret Ojut scored seven points for Waynflete.

RICHMOND 36, TEMPLE ACADEMY 34: Macy Carver scored a team-high 17 points and Kara Briand added nine as the Bobcats (5-10) won at Richmond.

Hannah Hubbard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Temple (6-9), and Ella Baker contributed with nine.

GARDINER 57, CONY 37: Bailey Poore scored 18 points to lead the Tigers (14-1) past the Rams (4-12) at Gardiner.

Kassidy Collins scored 14 points, and Lizzy Gruber scored 14 points and had 22 rebounds for Gardiner.

Sierra Prebit led Cony with 12 points, and Raegan Bechard added 11 points.

LISBON 44, MT. ABRAM 30: The Greyhounds (9-6) pulled away in the first quarter and maintained the lead to dispatch the Roadrunners (4-11) at Salem.

Lisbon outscored Mt. Abram 18-4 in the first quarter. Junior guard Gianna Russo scored 14 points, and Destiny Dechaines added 12 for the Greyhounds.

Junior guard Kaylee Knight had a team-leading 12 points, and junior forward Madison Phelps contributed 11 for Mt. Abram.

MADISON 52, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 35: Katie Worthen scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (10-5) over Phoenix (2-12) at Madison.

Emily Edgerly scored 12 points, and Abi Spaulding had five points and 12 rebounds for Madison.

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain with 11 points.

MESSALONSKEE 44, SKOWHEGAN 41: Gabrielle Wener scored 15 points and had six rebounds to lead the Eagles (11-4) over Skowhegan (8-8) at Oakland.

Grace Wener scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jaycie Christopher led Skowhegan with 26 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 51, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 47: The Falcons (8-7) dominated in the fourth quarter to beat the Mustangs (12-3) at Rumford.

Rylee Sevigney had a game-high 22 points, and Kierstyn Lyons contributed another 19 to power Mountain Valley.

Libby Clement led Monmouth with 18 points, and Audrey Fletcher and Kate Harris scored 11 and 10 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »