North Yarmouth Academy senior Te’Andre King surpassed Tim DeLuca (Class of 2005) as the boys’ basketball program’s all-time scoring leader Tuesday when he scored 28 points in a 56-50 home win over Traip Academy to raise his total to 1,404, eclipsing the previous mark of 1,401.

King became the seventh player to reach 1,000 points at NYA. In addition to King and DeLuca, Parker Adams (Class of 2001), Brian Chin (2006), Bryan Mills (1990), John Mills (1996) and Tyler Smith (2000) achieved the milestone.

“Becoming a program’s all-time career points leader is a big deal,” said NYA athletic director, Kelsy Ross. “It didn’t happen by chance for Te’. He’s invested a ton of time and energy into the development of his game, the NYA boys basketball program and our school community as a whole. This accomplishment is a fitting addition to the already large legacy Te’ has imprinted as an NYA Panther.”

