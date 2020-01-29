STANDISH — Julia Quinn scored eight straight points in a closing 13-2 run to give St. Joseph’s its fifth straight win in women’s basketball, a 58-48 decision over Anna Maria Wednesday night.

Cassandra Stapelfeld (11-6, 4-0 Great Northeast Athletic) had a game-high 16 points for St. Joseph’s, Quinn finished with 11 points and Kaleigh Walsh added nine and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

Sierra Johnson led Anna Maria (6-12, 2-2) with 12 points.

MASS.-BOSTON 68, SOUTHERN MAINE 55: Tahjai Mazyck and Geanna Williams each put up 12 points to lead the Beacons (16-3, 7-3 LEC) over the Huskies (9-10, 4-6) at Gorham.

Williams also grabbed eight rebounds. The Mass.-Boston defense held USM to a 33.9 percent shooting.

Kristen Curley scored a game-high 15 points for USM. Victoria Harris had 14 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 99, RIVIER 69: Jack Casale led four Monks (7-10, 1-2 GNAC) in double figures with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in their win over the Raiders (3-13, 0-3) at Nashua, New Hampshire.

Griffin Foley and Nicholas Curtis each scored 18 points. Tatsuaki Sakai added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. St. Joseph’s shot 56.7 percent from the field.

Issaiah Chappell had a team-high 26 points for Rivier. Nicholas Pignone and Josh O’Laughlin scored 10 points a piece off the bench.

