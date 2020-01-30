BRUNSWICK — An armed Brunswick man arrested after an 8-hour standoff with police Monday was prohibited from having guns due to a previous incident involving a firearm, according to court documents.

Police went to the home of Nick Christensen, 39, of 744 Neptune Dr., shortly after midnight Monday on a domestic disturbance call, according to court documents. A family member of the alleged victim was waiting in the parking lot for police and told them Christensen had guns and a crossbow in the home, according to Lt. Paul Hansen’s affidavit.

Christensen allegedly was intoxicated, according to court records. He allegedly physically assaulted the victim and tried to take her phone away as she called 911.

Police were able to evacuate the woman and a child from the building. Christensen allegedly threatened suicide as they were leaving and began to load his weapon, according to an affidavit from Officer Patrick Scott.

After hours of negotiations failed, a police tactical team went into the home shortly after 8 a.m. and took Christensen into custody. An ambulance took him to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick because he was “clearly in a state of extreme intoxication,” and couldn’t walk once outside, Scott’s affidavit states.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

Christensen was later taken to Cumberland County Jail and had his initial appearance in Cumberland County Court on Wednesday.

Police seized a .44 magnum revolver, a rifle, a BB revolver and BB pistol, a stun grenade and a crossbow from the apartment, according to court documents.

Christensen faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C crime punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Court documents state he was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in April 2005 in Illinois.

A Maine criminal history check shows Christensen was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized use of property in Lincoln County in 2008 but reveals no other criminal history in the state.

Christensen, 39, is also charged with domestic violence assault, a class D misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

He is also charged with misdemeanor obstructing the report of a crime, also Class D, and a creating a police standoff, which is a Class E crime punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

His bail was set at $25,000 and he is prohibited from having contact with the victim and from possessing alcohol, drugs, guns or dangerous weapons. He was still being held at Cumberland County Jail Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 14.

