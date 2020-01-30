Bill would boost retirement saving

To the editor,

It is a stark reality that on average, working households in Maine have just $2,500 in retirement account savings. As the current AARP volunteer state president, a Portland resident, and a former small business owner, I am very interested in changing this situation.

Our great state of Maine has over 175,000 small businesses who could help provide a mechanism for its employees to begin to save for their own retirement. In our 2020 legislative session, a simple solution to address this growing and critical savings program will be considered. AARP strongly supports LD 594, the Maine Retirement Savings Program, sponsored by Sen. Eloise Vitelli (D-Arrowsic).

Under this new law, employers would be able to offer their employees a way to save for retirement through payroll deduction. Employees would be automatically enrolled in this program unless they opted out of it. However, a survey we just released showed that 98 percent of voters in Maine who are working believe it’s important to save for retirement at work. And 84 percent of workers without access to a workplace savings program would take advantage of one if it were available. Over time, even a small contribution can make a big difference.

If you are one of the thousands of Mainers concerned about saving for retirement, please urge your legislators to support LD 594. It’s time for Maine lawmakers to give employees the opportunity to increase their savings and take control of their future.

Pat Pinto, AARP Maine volunteer state president

Portland

New in-town bus service works

To the editor,

It works. Recently, when I took the new KITT bus for the third time, on my way to Hannaford, we had a regular stop at the Kennebunk Free Library where I dropped my books off. Then went to the market, and on my way back home, stopped at the library to pick up the items I knew were waiting for me. It was so great. As long as I coordinate my schedule this is perfect.

You have no idea what it means to me to be able to continue to get books, go to Shoppers Village and Hannaford, especially in the winter ,as I do not drive anymore, and one has to walk in the street because the sidewalks are too icy. The bus is also equipped for handicapped and wheelchair riders.

I spoke with Mike Pardue our town manager with some suggestions; one was giving this new bus system one whole year to really evaluate this new program. He agreed. They know the ridership is low now, but when the season starts, they would consider another bus. What could be more important than knowing your child is safe riding this bus to the beach.

I encourage everyone to give this new bus service a try at least once. My tip for a marketing run is to call in to Hannaford To Go, the day before, and all is ready to pick up. Plus, it gives me the opportunity and time to get those items one always forgets when you get home. You can find the bus schedule at locations around town or calling the town office.

Trust me, you will be glad you did.

Kris Archer

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »