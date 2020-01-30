James Docherty

James Charles Docherty, 89, of Kennebunk, died Jan. 27, 2020 at his cherished home in Kennebunk.

Jim was born Sept. 24, 1930 in Troy, New York, a son of James and Florence (Kershaw). He graduated from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut, class of 1949. In 1952, Jim went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. On March 21, 1953, Jim married Beryl Light. They celebrated nearly 62 years of marriage until her passing on March 19, 2015. Jim worked 32 years for GE in Schenectady, New York. They retired in Kennebunk in 1990.

Jim was a huge sports fan cheering on the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise.

Jim is lovingly remembered by his sons, David J. Docherty and his wife, Trish, of Rumson, New Jersey, and Robert J. Docherty of Burlingame, California; his two grandchildren, Katharine Docherty and her husband, John Atkinson, and Megan Docherty; and his great grandchild, Christopher James Atkinson.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine, next to his beloved wife, Beryl with military honors.

Should friends desire, Memorial donations may be made to Webber Lefebvre American Legion Post 74, 15 Water St., Kennebunk, ME 04043 or Senior Center at Lower Village, 175 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

