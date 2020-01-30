SACO – Our beloved father, Richard H. LaVache, 91, a resident of Seal Rock Health Care in Saco, Maine passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care surrounded by his family.

Richard was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on March 9, 1928 to Francis D. LaVache and Yvonne L. Carbonneau. He joined the Navy in 1946 before graduating from high school and served for two years on the USS Springfield. He obtained his GED after an honorable discharge from the Navy where he received the World War II Victory Medal. Boston University hired him as an Environmental Technician while he studied to become a draftsman. After several years, Itek Corporation in Lexington, Massachusetts acquired his team to work on the Corona Program, a series of strategic reconnaissance satellites operated by the CIA. Once the program was declassified, he spoke with great pride about working as an Optical Test Technician on the camera lens for the “Spy in the Sky”. He retired in 1993 from W.A. Wilde in Holliston, Massachusetts where he was the manager of their shipping and receiving department.

Richard met his wife, Susannah T. Connolly on a blind date. They married on September 20, 1952 at St. Catherine’s of Genoa Church in Somerville, Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughters: Linda S. Cummings, Michelle A. Pope, and Lori J. Olszowy, as well as his son and daughter-in-law Richard M. LaVache and Nathalie LaVache and his son and daughter-in-law R. Christian LaVache and Melissa Martin-LaVache. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his four siblings: Francis LaVache, Winifred Cavicchi, Ronald LaVache and Phyllis DiAntonis, and two grandchildren: Leeland T. Pope and Jessica L. Duenas.

Richard and Sue started to raise their family in the city of Dorchester until they purchased their home in Holliston, Massachusetts in 1966. He was proud of his home and spent many hours working on his lawn. His neighbors always commented he had the greenest lawn in the neighborhood. He loved to play tennis, softball and hockey. He played hockey in high school and shared his love for the sport with his sons by coaching their teams. They remember the long rides home from a game where he continued to “coach” them. He loved the ocean, especially the beaches along Cape Cod, and always had a beautiful tan. His children can tell you about their family trips to the beach where they were the first to arrive and the last to leave.

Richard had a beautiful singing voice and a love of music. He could be heard singing in the shower. He particularly loved musicals and had a good collection of albums; such as Oklahoma, The King and I, South Pacific, West Side Story and The Sound of Music. When he came home from work, he would unwind by listening to his albums. Some of his fondest memories are spending time with the wonderful circle of friends who lived in Brentwood; a cruise to the Bahamas, a trip to Disney, New Year’s Eve parties, and tennis matches. He also loved to play cards, which was a monthly Saturday night event; these games were competitive and loud.

Richard and Sue retired to Kennebunk, Maine in 2001. They purchased a condo at The Farragut where a new circle of friends was established. He would often take long drives along the water from Gooch’s Beach to Cape Porpoise. He developed a love for fishing, doing puzzles, and assembling military models. The Sebago Brewing Co. was next door, where he looked forward to the occasional Black Russian with the regulars and where “everybody knows your name”.

Visitation hours will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer Street in Kennebunk, Maine. A Celebration of Life will follow at the chapel from 6-7 p.m. The family asks for those willing to share a memorable story of how Richard touched their lives to contact Linda Cummings at [email protected]

