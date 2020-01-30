In February, Maine is for lovers. The Kennebunks’ (Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel) Paint The Town Red month-long celebration is dedicating the full month of February to celebrating love and romance with a jam-packed schedule of swoon-inducing events, promotions and discounts designed to re-kindle the romance.

From Feb. 1-29, New England’s most romantic towns will be decked out in twinkling red lights, a huge Love KPT sign lit up on the Kennebunk River greeting lovers as they enter, a 6-foot Instagram-ready heart decorated with fishermen’s bouys and of course, hygge-inducing snow, cozy crackling fireplaces and plenty of comfort food and drink options.

The Kennebunks’ inns, hotels, restaurants and shops are helping get visitors in the mood with events, discounts, and red-plate specials including (full list of events here): https://gokennebunks.com/pages/events/paint-the-town-red.

Select events (there are many more):

Saturday, Feb. 1

SMALL GROUP COCKTAIL CLASS: 1-3 p.m. at Old Vines Wine Bar. Ever wonder how our bartenders create their newest concoctions? Do you know the difference between a tincture and a bitter? When to shake, and when to stir? From proper barware to proper technique, in two short hours, we’ll teach you everything you need to know to impress your guests. Grab a friend or two and join our next small group class. You’ll get behind the bar, have a bunch of fun, and meet some new friends. And yes, you get to sample your own work. We’ll have snacks available, too. Reservations are required and space is limited. $55 per person, includes three cocktails, light appetizers, tax, and gratuity. 21+ only

IGLOO LOUNGE LAUNCH PARTY: 7-10 p.m. at the Boathouse Waterfront Hotel. Join us for the kick-off event of Paint the Town Red month! Enjoy a winter wonderland of custom decorated igloos, light snacks, s’mores and hot chocolate bars, and the ultimate dance party with DJ Haylstorm. Ticket includes one welcome drink. Cash bar available as well. *Party is open to adults 21 years of age or older. Proper ID is required at door. Tickets are $65/pp online. Buy now for a $10 early-bird discount (discount expires Jan. 15, 2020).

Thursday, Feb. 6

EARTH AT HIDDEN POND’S TEST KITCHEN AT THE BOATHOUSE: 6-9 p.m. The Lobster Bar at The Boathouse. Join Chef Joseph Schafer for an exclusive dinner as he creates and tests recipes for the upcoming season at Earth at Hidden Pond. Taking place during Paint the Town Red, Earth’s Test Kitchen will begin with a cocktail welcome at 6 p.m. followed by a tapas-style tasting menu. Only 20 seats available! $80.00 per person

Saturday, Feb. 8

CAKE CRAFTING 101: 12-2 p.m. at Stripers Waterside Restaurant. Have you ever had to be the one to save the day with a great dessert at a party with your close friends or family? High on creativity but low on time to create!? Come join Executive Chef Nick Burgess and Stripers Waterside Restaurant for our Cake Crafting 101 cooking class this February! Chef Nick will show you all the tricks of the trade to taking an everyday cake mix and assemble it into a sweet masterpiece! Grab your friends and don’t miss out on this cake crafting spectacular afternoon! $45 per person. You can reserve your spot by calling 207-967-3118 today!

OYSTER SHUCKING CLASS + WINE TASTING: 2-3 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel + Restaurant. Perfect your shucking skill at The Boathouse while learning all about Maine’s oysters! Includes: hands-on instruction with a half dozen oysters with wine tasting and education on three wines that pair well. $45 per person. *Class is open to adults 21 years of age or older. Proper ID is required at door.

Saturday, Feb. 15

RED HOT PARTY: 6-10 p.m. at Batson River Brewing & Distilling. Get fired up to Paint theTown Red at Batson River Brewing and Distilling’s first ever Red Hot Party! We’ve brewed a special red beer for the occasion and will be offering sizzling drink specials all night long. If you loved how we decorated the tasting room for Halloween and Christmas, wait ‘til you see what we’ve got in store for this scorching night you’ll never forget!

Saturday, Feb. 22

CLASSIC MIXOLOGY: 2-3 p.m. at The Burleigh at the Kennebunkport Inn. Ever wonder why some classic cocktails are shaken, not stirred? Or, when to serve your adult beverage of choice neat or straight up? Learn how to prepare classic cocktails with our team of skilled bartenders at The Burleigh. Includes four sample-size cocktails and bar snacks. *Class is open to adults 21 years of age or older. Proper ID is required at door. $45 per person.

CHAMPAGNE & CAVIAR TASTING: 2-3 p.m. at The Grand Hotel. A great way to try a variety of caviar and learn which flavors you prefer, led by the team from Ocean at Cape Arundel Inn & Resort and paired with some of our favorite bubbles. Includes pearl spoons + caviar tin to take home. $35 per person.

AVALANCHE 2019: 5 p.m-11 p.m. at Old Vines Wine Bar. Save the date for our third annual legendary winter party. We’ll have live music, an all-you-can-eat buffet and dessert table, and a cash bar, with all of your favorite wine, beer, and craft cocktails! Stay tuned for more details! $45 per person.

Saturday, Feb. 29

APRES SKI PARTY: 4-8 p.m. at The Burleigh at the Kennebunkport Inn. We’re waxing up the shot-ski and spiking the Ski Bunny Brew — get ready for the Gondola Bar at the Kennebunkport Inn! Don your favorite ski sweater, and join us for fondue, snacks, and entertainment. Ticket includes one signature cocktail. Cash bar available for beer, wine, cocktails, and additional ski-inspired beverages. $55 per person.

For full details on all of the events and discounts, visit www.gokennebunks.com. Images available upon request.

