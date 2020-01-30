Post 62 to meet

Col. Andrew Gibson, state chaplain for the Maine Army National Guard, will speak when the American Legion Post 62 meets for dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at its headquarters, 17 Dunn St. The post meets the first Wednesday monthly.

Valentine’s Tea

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will hold its Valentine’s Tea from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room on the second floor in the historic wing of the library, 800 Main St.

“We will have music, coloring valentines, cookies and treats, and lots of different flavors of tea to share, served in our fancy teapots,” said the Friends’ Kelly Day. “We also have a lovely quilt that we are raffling – it’s purple – and a quilt sampler that was donated – it’s beautiful. Come and take a chance for $5, or three for $10.”

Mary Levesque of The Chopin Club will provide piano music from noon to 2 p.m., and the Maineblend singers will make a special appearance from 2-2:45 p.m.

The Friends would like to thank member Erin Curren for making the Valentine’s Tea flyer this year, along with members, library staff and volunteers who donated tea, teapots, raffle items and their time to the event.

