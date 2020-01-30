Charles Spinney of Westbrook attained the rank of Eagle Scout on Jan. 26. American Legion Post 62 and the Post 62 Women’s Auxiliary contributed to his garden/pathway Eagle Scout project at the Scarborough Veterans’ Home. Above, Post 62 Board Chairman Phil Spiller Jr. presents the contributions to Spinney. Courtesy photo

Post 62 to meet

Col. Andrew Gibson, state chaplain for the Maine Army National Guard, will speak when the American Legion Post 62 meets for dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at its headquarters, 17 Dunn St. The post meets the first Wednesday monthly.

Valentine’s Tea

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will hold its Valentine’s Tea from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room on the second floor in the historic wing of the library, 800 Main St.

“We will have music, coloring valentines, cookies and treats, and lots of different flavors of tea to share, served in our fancy teapots,” said the Friends’ Kelly Day. “We also have a lovely quilt that we are raffling – it’s purple – and a quilt sampler that was donated – it’s beautiful. Come and take a chance for $5, or three for $10.”

Mary Levesque of The Chopin Club will provide piano music from noon to 2 p.m., and the Maineblend singers will make a special appearance from 2-2:45 p.m.

The Friends would like to thank member Erin Curren for making the Valentine’s Tea flyer this year, along with members, library staff and volunteers who donated tea, teapots, raffle items and their time to the event.

