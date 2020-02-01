HOCKEY

A goal by Michael McNicholas 1:21 into overtime lifted the Maine Mariners (23-19-1-1) to a 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder (18-20-5-5) in an ECHL game Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

It was the third win in four nights for the Mariners – all against Adirondack.

Dillan Fox and Josh Couturier also scored for Maine, and Francois Brassard made 25 saves. Sean Day and Greg Chase assisted on the winning goal.

Adirondack’s Mike Szmatula tied the game early in the third, just 1:30 after Couturier gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

GOLF

PGA: Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf’s biggest party with some back-nine fireworks.

Finau shot a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale’s stadium par-3 16th.

Simpson made a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64.

J.B. Holmes (70) and Hudson Swafford (66) were two strokes back. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for two of his five PGA Tour titles.

Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66) and Scott Piercy (68) were another shot back.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke in Marrakech, Morocco.

Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second straight 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70.

Quigley got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Graeme McDowell birdied four of his last seven holes to shoot 4-under 66 in the third round of the Saudi International and claim a one-stroke lead over Victor Dubuisson (65) at 12-under 198 overall.

Dubuisson showed an unexpected return to form after years in the doldrums. The Frenchman has just one top-10 finish since November 2017 and has plummeted to No. 478 in the world rankings.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Ulysses Llanez, 18, scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened 2020 with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica in Carson, California.

Seven Americans made their national team debuts, including four starters: Llanez, 18-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 19-year-old striker Jesus Ferreira and 20-year-old left back Sam Vines.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat visiting Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear at the top of the league.

Liverpool stayed unbeaten after 25 games as it marches toward a first championship in 30 years.

• Third-place Leicester maintained its eight-point cushion over fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification as the teams played to a 2-2 draw at Leicester.

GERMANY: Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland made it seven goals in three games, scoring twice as Borussia Dortmund routed Union Berlin, 5-0.

Haaland, 19, is the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in his first three matches.

SPAIN: Real Madrid added to its dominant run by defeating city rival Atletico Madrid, 1-0.

It was the eighth straight victory for Real Madrid, which has a six-point lead over Barcelona. Barcelona hosts Levante on Sunday.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal, avoiding arbitration.

Story gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $8 million this year and $17.5 million in 2021.

• Longtime scout and Washington Nationals senior adviser Phil Rizzo has died. He was 90.

Rizzo, a member of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame, was the father of Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Thomas Dressen won a downhill on the Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, becoming the first German winner of the classic race in 28 years.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished 0.16 seconds behind in second, followed by France’s Johan Clarey in third.

World Cup downhill leader Beat Feuz, who was on the podium in 17 of the previous 19 downhills, finished sixth.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Johannes Ludwig won a men’s race in Oberhof, Germany, for his second win of the season.

Ludwig had a two-run time of 1 minute, 28.267 seconds. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second in 1:28.431 and Inars Kivienieks of Latvia was third in 1:28.437.

Jonny Gustafson was the top U.S. finisher in 22nd.

In doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt got their second win of the season.

