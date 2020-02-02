A girl, Vera Jayne Ellsworth born to Shannon Marie and John Jay Ellsworth IV on January 23, 2020 of Wiscasset, Maine. Siblings, Kaliann, Lydia & Justice Ellsworth.
A girl, Olivia Grace Smiley born to Michael Shaun and Pauline Elizabeth-Ann (Cardali) Smiley on January 29, 2020 of Dresden, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Emile and Irene Cardali of Belgrade, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, John and Dorothy Smiley of Dresden, Maine. Great Grandparents, Dorothy Cardali of Brunswick, Maine, and Parlyne Glidden of Richmond, Maine. Sibling, Layla Smiley.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
School board stalls proposed Topsham elementary school bus stop changes
-
Forecaster Sports
Super Six Polls
-
Times Record
Birth announcements
-
Times Record
7 new CNAs graduate from Merrymeeting’s RSU 1 program
-
Times Record
Washington Post Senior Correspondent Kevin Sullivan to speak at Bowdoin Feb. 11