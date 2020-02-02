A girl, Vera Jayne Ellsworth born to Shannon Marie and John Jay Ellsworth IV on January 23, 2020 of Wiscasset, Maine. Siblings, Kaliann, Lydia & Justice Ellsworth.

A girl, Olivia Grace Smiley born to Michael Shaun and Pauline Elizabeth-Ann (Cardali) Smiley on January 29, 2020 of Dresden, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Emile and Irene Cardali of Belgrade, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, John and Dorothy Smiley of Dresden, Maine. Great Grandparents, Dorothy Cardali of Brunswick, Maine, and Parlyne Glidden of Richmond, Maine. Sibling, Layla Smiley.

