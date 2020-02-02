A Portland area man, who was being sought on a felony warrant for domestic violence assault, was arrested this weekend by Maine State Police.

During the investigation, the trooper, who made the traffic stop on Interstate 95 in West Gardiner on Saturday morning, determined that a passenger in the vehicle he pulled over was wanted for domestic violence assault. He was also charged with violating a protection from abuse order.

Levar Green, 42, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Kennebec County Jail where he was being held on $5,000 cash bail.

Green’s outstanding warrant was from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

