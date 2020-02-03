MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat ran away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, which set a season-high for points and victory margin.

For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike Scott scored 17 points — most of it off 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range — in 18 minutes.

Ben Simmons had 16 points for Philadelphia.

MAGIC 112, HORNETS 100: Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Orlando snapped a five-game skid with a win in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points in Charlotte on Jan. 20.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points to lead the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.

KNICKS 139, CAVALIERS 134: Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points, including a key jumper in overtime, and New York won in Cleveland.

Morris’ basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws to help put the game away.

Kevin Love had 33 points and 13 rebounds in possibly his final home game with Cleveland. But the Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

NETS 119, SUNS 97: Caris LeVert tied his career high with 29 points in his first start in nearly three months, helping Brooklyn overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving to beat Phoenix in New York.

LeVert snapped out of a slump on offense and played a key role in a strong defensive effort that limited Suns star Devin Booker to 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Joe Harris added 16 points and Taurean Prince had 11 of his 15 in the decisive third quarter for the Nets, who will be without Irving at least for this week after he sprained his right knee Saturday at Washington.

MAVERICKS 112, PACERS 103: Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead visiting Dallas to a victory over Indiana.

Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic (ankle) for the third straight game.

WARRIORS 125: WIZARDS 117: Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and Golden State won in Washington.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »