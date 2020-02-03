TOPSHAM – Klara Ramsey, 71, of Topsham, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Fulda, Germany on August 6, 1948, a daughter of the late Albert and Rosa Smith.

Klara worked for 30 years at Day’s Crabmeat in Yarmouth. She enjoyed playing Bingo, coloring and was especially fond of her many shopping adventures.

Klara is survived by her daughters, Tina Ramsey and companion Mikey Murphy, Wanda and husband Randy Coombs, Tammie Ramsey and her companion Mike, Connie and husband Chris Dave and Bonnie Chatley, Klara’s sons, Billy Ramsey and companion Dianna Moore, Robery Ramsey and companion Karen Pennel; as well as by her siblings Anna Bush and Albert Smith; and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Klara was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bill; a brother, Benji; and a grandson, Nicholas.

A special thanks to Dr. Benton and Teresa as well as the great care by C.H.A.N.S. Hospice.

At Klara’s request her arrangements are private.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Memorial donations may be made to the

New England Cancer Specialists

105 Topsham Fair Mall Rd.

Topsham, ME 04086

