Your Our View of Jan. 21 (“Pro-gun groups should denounce sloppy gun owners“) was some of the most honest babble I’ve read in your paper for some time.
You imply that we (the gun owners) are supposed to go after the “sloppy gun owners” when they forget about a gun in their baggage, etc. I wasn’t aware that as gun owners, we were deputized to do that.
Anyone who has carried a weapon knows that you become accustomed to its being there. I was taught that if you’re going to carry, carry all the time. Better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. You who spout your rhetoric about guns will never understand the culture of the American people. You say, “gun-free zones,” I say, “fish in a barrel.”
And by the way, you editors do a lousy job of editing: I find typos all the time. Maybe your readers should get after you for sloppy editing!
Richard A. Aspinall Sr.
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Feb. 5-12
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: USM lives in the shadow of UNE and now Northeastern
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Drone surveillance law needed in Maine
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Plastics are a plague, but progress is being made
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. King favors unconstitutional limits on presidential powers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.