Your Our View of Jan. 21 (“Pro-gun groups should denounce sloppy gun owners“) was some of the most honest babble I’ve read in your paper for some time.

You imply that we (the gun owners) are supposed to go after the “sloppy gun owners” when they forget about a gun in their baggage, etc. I wasn’t aware that as gun owners, we were deputized to do that.

Anyone who has carried a weapon knows that you become accustomed to its being there. I was taught that if you’re going to carry, carry all the time. Better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. You who spout your rhetoric about guns will never understand the culture of the American people. You say, “gun-free zones,” I say, “fish in a barrel.”

And by the way, you editors do a lousy job of editing: I find typos all the time. Maybe your readers should get after you for sloppy editing!

Richard A. Aspinall Sr.

Scarborough

