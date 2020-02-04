Re: “Sen. King: Impeachment acquittal would shift power to White House” (Jan. 27, Page B4):
While not surprised that the “independent” Sen. Angus King staked out his position regarding the obstruction of Congress impeachment charge prior to hearing the president’s defense, I was shocked to hear his reasoning.
To suggest that a president utilizing his right of defying a congressional request is grounds for impeachment is not only preposterous but also dangerous. The executive branch has resisted subpoenas and/or used executive privilege to thwart limitless legislative requests in many instances. Executive privilege has been utilized by Presidents George W. Bush, Clinton and Obama. This resistance does not upset the balance of power, as Sen. King maintains, but actually preserves the balance of power that our Founders envisioned.
Should a disagreement between the legislative and executive branches arise, the remedy is that the president’s assertion should be tested in court. Leaping to impeachment because of a conflicting legal position turns the Constitution on its head and, in fact, accomplishes a similarly harmful scenario by making the legislative branch superior to the executive branch – a situation that would be contradictory to our Constitution and creating a dangerous precedent for future presidents.
Mark Lodge
Alfred
