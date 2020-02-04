OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Emily Mae Hallett Felker, 91, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, surrounded by family.

Emily was born in Biddeford, Maine, on September 12, 1928, to Harry and Emily (Bragdon) Hallett. She was educated in Old Orchard Beach Schools and employed at the Saco Lowell Shops and Unum, where she retired after more than 30 years of service.

In 1946, She married Robert Cyrus Felker and they raised a family together.

She was a member of the Old Orchard Beach United Methodist Church and held several positions over the years including Church School Teacher, Superintendent of the Church School and Church Treasurer.

Emily was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. Her family was important to her.

She is predeceased by her husband in 1985.

She will lovingly be missed by her son, Stephen Felker and his wife Francine; her daughter Priscilla Felker and her wife, Caroline Pippert; her sister, Carolyn Hallett; her three granddaughters, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Friends and relatives may call from Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:30 to 1:00 P.M., at the Washington Ave. United Methodist Church, Old Orchard Beach.

A 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at the church. Rev. Taeseob Cho will officiate.

Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section.

Old Orchard Beach Funeral home are entrusted with her services, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, coordinating.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory, please consider the Washington Avenue United Methodist Church Food Pantry,

PO Box K

Old Orchard Beach,

Maine 04064

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous