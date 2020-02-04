KENNEBUNK — Max Murray reached the 1,000-point plateau, scoring 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter as Kennebunk rolled to a 73-55 boys’ basketball win over Morse on Tuesday night.

Connor Keefe added 16 as Kennebunk improved to 14-3.

Gabe Auction led Morse (1-16) with 11 points.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 44, ISLESBORO 32: Christian Patterson scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half as the Lions (1-13) took a 26-15 halftime advantage and held on to beat the Eagles (1-15) in South Portland.

Paul Tran added 13 points for Greater Portland Christian.

Charlie Jagger led Isleboro with 15 points while Dylan Frank added 12.

MT. ARARAT 62, WESTBROOK 48: Joshua Dionne scored 16 points and Ty Henke had 14 as the Eagles (3-14) jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Blue Blazes (4-14) at Westbrook.

Caleb Manuel had 12 points.

Michael Connolly scored 18 points for Westbrook. Kyle McKone added 10.

LEWISTON 47, PORTLAND 44: Ali Abdullahi scored 13 points and Evan Williams added 12 as the Blue Devils (10-7) used a 14-2 fourth quarter run to come from behind and edge the Bulldogs (3-14) at Portland.

Stillman Mahan scored 20 points for Portland, which led by 13 at the half. Kevin Smart chipped in 12 points and Finn Katz-Cronin had nine rebounds and four assists.

BONNY EAGLE 55, MASSABESIC 42: Zach Maturo scored 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter, to pace the Scots (9-8) past the Mustangs (4-13) in Waterboro.

Jacob Esty had nine points. Cameron Gardner added eight.

Ben Samson led Massabesic with 11 points.

BIDDEFORD 62, BRUNSWICK 52: William Harriman scored nine of Biddeford’s 12 fourth-quarter points as the Tigers (10-7) used a 12-6 scoring advantage in a 10-point win over Brunswick (8-9) in Biddeford.

Harriman tallied 24 for Biddeford, and Kelvin Omeze 12.

Evan Kilfoil’s 19 points led the Dragons.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 79, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 49: Te’Andre King and Chris Hamblett combined for 22 fourth-quarter points as the Panthers (13-4) pulled away from Seagulls (9-8) in Yarmouth.

King finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds. Hamblett had 27 points, four assists and five steals. Bryce Poulin added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Landen Johnson scored 11 points for OOB.

SOUTH PORTLAND 69, SANFORD 57: Hunter Owen scored 16 points and South Portland (17-0), behind outscored the Spartans (7-10) 25-14 in the third quarter to take control going into the final quarter in a win in Sanford.

Cade Carr added 13 for the Red Riots, with Gerik Bialorucki and Owen Maloney had 10 each.

Leyton Bickford had 20 for Sanford and Xavier Levine added 11.

FREEPORT 56, WELLS 45: Gabe Wagner scored 13 of 27 points during a 21-9 third-quarter run as the Falcons (10-7) defeated the Warriors (8-9) in Freeport.

Alex Helie added eight points.

Caleb Corey scored 17 points for Wells.

YARMOUTH 62, POLAND 38: Jason Lainey scored 15 points and Will Cox added 14 as the Clippers (7-10) beat the Knights (4-13) in Yarmouth.

FOREST HILLS 90, A.R. GOULD 63: Hunter Cuddy had 32 points and 13 rebounds as the Tigers beat the Bears (6-8) in Jackman.

Parker Desjardins added 31 points and had 12 points for Forest Hills (18-0).

THORNTON ACADEMY 75, SCARBOROUGH 50: The Trojans (14-3) bolted out to a 20-9 first quarter lead and led 40-15 at halftime in a win over the Red Storm (9-8) in Scarborough.

Jack Pyzynski scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for Thornton Academy while Dylan Griffin chipped in with 18.

Brian Austin led Scarborough with 23 points.

ST. DOMINIC 66, SACOPEE VALLEY 63: Gabe Carey scored 29 points while Eli St.Laurent added 17 and Will LaFlamme 16 points as the Saints (7-10) beat Falcons (5-12) in Auburn.

McGuire Sawyer had 17 points for Sacopee Valley, while Teagan Meggison had 15 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 46, LAKE REGION 29: Nathan Mullen scored 10 points and William Bowe had nine as the Capers (6-11) used a 28-7 run in the second and third quarters to beat the Lakers (7-10) in Cape Elizabeth.

Isaac Holland scored 11 points for Lake Region.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 73, GARDINER 41: Trevor Brown scored 19 points and Patrick McKenney had 15 as the Panthers (14-3) pulled way from the Tigers (4-13) in Waldoboro.

Ryan Moore led Gardiner with 13 points.

HOCKEY

GREELY 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Tyler Grasky scored three goals, including a wrister from the top of the circle midway through the third period to lift the Rangers (10-2-1) over the Trojans (8-6) at the Family Ice Arena in Falmouth.

Grasky’s first goal was a tip-in of a shot from the point, and his second was a one-timer in front of the net. Ryan Moore assisted all three goals and Andy Moore had two assists.

Chris Balzano and Alex St. John each scored power-play goals for the Trojans. Gage Tarbox-Belanger made 29 saves.

