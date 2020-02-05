AUGUSTA — Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Freeport Democrat, was the first candidate in the 2020 U.S. Senate race to submit the voter signatures needed to qualify her for the party’s June primary.

Gideon, serving her second two-year term as speaker, is among four Democrats hoping to be their party’s nominee to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican seeking her fifth term in office. Gideon’s campaign said Wednesday they turned in 3,000 signatures – the maximum allowed under state law — from voters in all of the state’s 16 counties. Gideon’s campaign has also been leading the other Democrats in the race for campaign cash, according to the most recent federal campaign finance records.

Also running in the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination is Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, Bre Kidman of Saco and Ross LaJeunesse of Biddeford. The deadline for submitting signed petitions is March 16.

