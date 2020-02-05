LOS ANGELES — Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Wednesday the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.
Other names in the overall lineup include Mahershala Ali, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Spike Lee and Sigourney Weaver.
The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Energy corridor support recalls spruce budworm boondogle
-
Arts & Entertainment
Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Taika Waititi added to Oscars presenters
-
Local & State
Two pounds of fentanyl seized from Portland apartment
-
Business
YouTube demands face recognition firm stop harvesting videos
-
Politics
Biden hits Sanders, Buttigieg as he seeks rebound from Iowa
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.