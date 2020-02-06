Diane Bodwell

Diane Alda Demers Bodwell died peacefully in her home following a lengthy battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was surrounded in her final days by her beloved husband of 34 years; Verne (Woody) Bodwell, Jr., as well as her children and grandchildren. Diane was born in New York City, to the late Paul E. Demers and Pauline M. (Corriveau) Demers, where she spent her early years exploring the city sites with her beloved grandmother Alda Houle and soaking up all the fashion and garment district had to offer.

She later relocated to Maine where she would later attend Biddeford schools and eventually marry and raise her three children. Diane went on to pursue a career in southern Maine manufacturing, including many years at Pratt and Whitney where she would eventually retire. It was then that Diane moved, along with her second husband, Verne, to Kennebunkport where she founded and grew her own business -Creative Crafts & Hobbies that specialized in knitting patterns, design and distribution. Diane also enjoyed years of travel for both business and pleasure including trips to England and Nova Scotia during these heatlthier years.

Family and friends will remember fondly the many talents Diane was blessed with including her painting and sewing skills, her impressive green thumb with many floral and vegetable gardens surrounding her home, and her impressive ballroom dancing moves, where she and enjoyed many weekends of dancing with her husband Woody. Among these many hobbies and talents, Diane was an avid reader. Anybody entering her home would have felt they were entering a library as her collection was broad and extensive.

Diane began to plan for retirement when her health began to fail. She fought hard with the support of her family and friends and would eventually be supported toward her peaceful passing with the wonderful support of her providers at Hospice of Southern Maine.

Diane is survived by her husband Verne; daughters; Crystal Roberts and her partner Douglas Marks of Old Orchard Beach; Cheryl Bougie of Dover, New Hampshire; son Paul Roy of Biddeford; step-son Verne Bodwell, III and his wife Maggie Bodwell of Arundel; step-sister Karen Canning and her husband Mark of Suffield, Connecticut; grandchildren, Jamie Bougie and Elizabeth Bougie of Brighton, Massachusetts; Eric Welch and his partner Kianna Tucker of Sanford; Breanne Decker and her partner Levi Bryant of Springvale; Andrew Welch of Sanford; Ashley Dyer of Old Orchard Beach; Nolan and Connor Roy of Biddeford; Colby and Jake Bodwell of Arundel, as well as six great grandchildren with one more on the way.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A celebration of her life is to be held 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the chapel. Interment will be 9 a.m. Monday at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

In lieu of flowers, donation in remembrance of Diane may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine at 180 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 4074.

