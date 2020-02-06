An attorney for the city of Portland urged a judge Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by advocates who say the city wrongly rejected their petition for a referendum to create a municipal clean elections program.

Cumberland County Superior Court Justice MaryGay Kennedy did not make a ruling, only saying she has the case “under advisement.” It’s unclear when she will make a decision.

Fair Elections Portland sued the city after the City Council voted not to put forward a question to voters about whether to create a municipal clean elections program, which would provide public funding for municipal candidates who agree to limit contributions from private donors.

The group had collected thousands of signatures to bring forward what it argued was a simple amendment the city charter, a more minor reform that could be approved by a simple referendum vote. However, a city attorney convinced city councilors not to send the proposal to voters because the requirement that the city pay for the program represented a major revision of city government and would need to first be reviewed by a Charter Commission, a formal and prolonged process that might not result in an endorsement of clean elections.

The court arguments on Thursday did not get to that core dispute but instead focused on flaws in the petition process that provide a basis for the suit to move forward.

The petition approved by the city and circulated by advocates called only for a citywide referendum to amend the charter. The city erred in not including additional language that would have required the council to ask voters to form a Charter Commission in the event the council ruled that it was necessary.

City attorney Jennifer Thompson said the case should be dismissed because, while the city clerk failed to include the additional language on the petitions, Fair Elections Portland knew about the omission but never brought the error to the city’s attention to correct it.

And, Thompson said, the council effectively corrected the clerks’ error when it later decided to ask voters if they want to create charter commission. That vote is scheduled to happen in June. Therefore, Thompson said, the plaintiff’s were not harmed by the clerk’s error.

“The city did in fact do what the plaintiffs would have been entitled to if that language hadn’t been left off the petition,” Thompson said.

Benjamin Gaines, an attorney representing Fair Elections Portland, argued against dismissal, noting that the group is ultimately seeking judgement from the court about whether a charter commission is even needed, as well as attorney fees.

When asked why the group did not bring the petition error to the city’s attention, Gaines said that no one in the group noticed the error until after they had been collecting signatures for two months. He said they were under a tight deadline to collect the signatures so the proposal could be included on the November ballot.

“There simply wasn’t enough time to start this over,” Gaines said.

After the arguments, Fair Elections Portland released a statement highlighting the fact that 8,500 Portland voters supported putting the question on the ballot as a charter amendment.

“It is bad enough that the city refused to place the petition on the ballot in violation of state law and the constitution,” spokesperson Anna Kellar said. “Now the city attorney contends that we have no right to challenge them in court. We will not back away from this important issue.”

