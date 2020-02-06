Valentine tea reminder

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will hold its Valentine’s Tea from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room on the library’s second floor.

The event includes music, cookies, coloring, a quilt raffle and tea. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

