Valentine tea reminder
The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will hold its Valentine’s Tea from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room on the library’s second floor.
The event includes music, cookies, coloring, a quilt raffle and tea. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.
