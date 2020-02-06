The GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club donated gift cards to the Westbrook Public Works Department in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Rosemary Holleman, left, and Patricia Currier presented gift cards from Subway, Dunkin Donuts, Mr. Bagel and Westbrook House of Pizza to Eric Dudley to show appreciation for all the good work the department does for the city. Courtesy photo

Valentine tea reminder

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will hold its Valentine’s Tea from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room on the library’s second floor.

The event includes music, cookies, coloring, a quilt raffle and tea. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

 

filed under:
American Journal community, westbrook maine
