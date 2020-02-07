ORONO — Patrick Shea and Adam Dawe scored in the second period to give Maine a 2-1 lead, and Ryan Smith and Eduards Tralmaks added third-period goals as the Black Bears got their fifth consecutive victory, beating 12th-ranked Northeastern 4-2 in a Hockey East game Friday night at Alfond Arena.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for Maine (15-9-4, 9-7-2 Hockey East), which improved 10-0-2 at Alfond Arena and moved into a three-way tie for second place in Hockey East, two points behind UMass.

Matt Demelis and Zach Solow scored for Northeastern (15-8-2, 8-7-1).

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, NICHOLS 3: Ryan Bloom’s second goal of the game in the second overtime gave UNE (14-3-3, 10-1-2 Commonwealth Coast) an extra point in the league standings after the Nor’easters played to a tie against the Bison (7-11-2, 4-7-2) in Harrisville, Rhode Island.

Brendan Donohue and Austin Morgan scored 92 seconds apart in the third period to give UNE a 2-1 lead, but Justin Perron tied it with his second goal of the game.

COLBY 1, AMHERST 1: Paddy Haley scored a short-handed goal for Colby in the second period as the Mules (7-9-3, 3-8-2 NESCAC) tied Amherst (6-9-4, 4-6-3) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Colby’s Andrew Tucci made 25 saves, allowing only a power-play goal by Joey Lupo in the first period.

HOBART 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Five players scored goals for the Statesmen and Mike Faulkner had three assists (15-4-3, 9-4-2 NEHC) as they defeated the Huskies (7-13-3, 6-8-2) in Geneva, New York.

Derek Tillotson, Ethan Bassile and Maverick Lynes scored for USM. Paul Leger made 41 saves.

HAMILTON 4, BOWDOIN 2: Jordi Jefferson recorded a hat trick as the Continentals (8-7-4, 7-4-2 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (9-9-1, 5-7-1) at Clinton, New York.

Bobby Murray and Patrick Ault scored for Bowdoin, and Ethan Kimball assisted on both goals.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AMHERST 59, BOWDOIN 46: Madeline Eck had 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Mammoths (19-3, 6-2 NESCAC) topped the Polar Bears (20-2, 6-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Mammoths led 16-0 after the first quarter. Hannah Fox led Amherst with 20 points.

Maddie Hasson paced Bowdoin with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Samantha Roy scored 10 points, and Dorian Cohen grabbed 10 rebounds.

BATES 63, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 56: Ariana Dalia scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Bobcats (11-10, 2-5 NESCAC) closed with an 18-3 run to beat the Camels (7-13, 2-5) in Lewiston.

Meghan Graff also scored 17 points, and Melanie Binkhorst had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sami Ashton led the Camels with 22 points.

HAMILTON 61, COLBY 44: Liz Arnold, Kayla Glemaud and Emma Sehring each scored 10 points as the Continentals (14-7, 4-3 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (7-13, 2-6) in Clinton, New York.

Colby got 11 points from Grace Coutu, and 10 apiece from Alisha Aube and Ainsley Burns.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 78, HAMILTON 74: Matt Hanna scored 20 points as the Mules (18-1, 6-1 NESCAC) edged the Continentals (14-6, 2-4) in Waterville.

Sam Jefferson added 15 points before leaving because of an injury in the second half, Dean Weiner and Alex Dorion each had 14, and Will King chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Kena Gilmour led Hamilton with 39 points and 10 rebounds.

BATES 99, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 67: Jeff Spellman poured in 23 points to lead the Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 NESCAC) past the Camels (4-17, 0-7) in New London, Connecticut.

Nick Gilpin and Jacob Iwowo added 11 points apiece.

Daniel Draffan paced the Camels with 21 points.

AMHERST 91, BOWDOIN 80: Garrett Day scored 25 points to pace the Mammoths (15-6, 5-2 NESCAC) to a win over the Polar Bears (7-14, 2-6) in Brunswick.

Sam Grad had 18 points and nine rebounds for Bowdoin. David Reynolds scored 14 points and Stephen Ferraro added 11.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 2: Carly Jackson made 33 saves as Maine (11-12-7, 7-10-6 Hockey East) tied the Friars (15-10-4, 12-8-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Maine took the lead in the first period on a goal by Liga Miljone, put Providence got goals from Isabelle Hardy and Neve Van Pelt in the final two minutes of the period.

Celine Tedenby tied the game on a power play late in the second.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, NICHOLS 1: Elizabeth Walsh, Jessie Scott and Meghan Hamilton scored for the Nor’easters (14-5-2, 9-2-2 CHC) in a win over the Bisons (6-11-3, 5-5-1) at Biddeford.

Alyssa Roof, Bella Crugnale, McKenna Remillard and Marykate Drinkwater each had an assist, and Julia Benjamin made 32 saves.

COLBY 2, HAMILTON 1: Cindy Giandomenico’s goal with less than three minutes remaining lifted the Mules (12-4-3, 7-2-2 NESCAC) over the Continentals (11-8, 5-6) in Waterville.

Abby Kuhns scored for Hamilton in the first period. McKinley Karpa tied it in the second period on a power play, assisted by Bri Michaud-Nolan and Tess Dupre. Giandomenico’s goal was set up by Lauren Klein and Tay Munson.

Nina Prünster made 35 saves for Colby.

AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 2: The Mammoths (12-4-4, 7-3-3 NESCAC) scored three unanswered goals in the second period to rally for a win over the Polar Bears (7-8-3, 4-6-1) in Brunswick.

First-period goals by Katie Leininger and Elly Whitmore gave Bowdoin a 2-0 lead.

