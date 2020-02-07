 

 

The J.A. Andrew House on Depot Street in South Windham is the birthplace of one of Maine’s favorite sons, John Albion Andrew. He would have been almost 2 years old when Maine became a state in March of 1820. Andrew would later become a lawyer recognized for his eloquent speeches. He’d go on to serve as governor of Massachusetts during the Civil War and was a strong proponent of the abolitionist movement. Courtesy Windham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

