Andrew “Andy” Lux Jr, 87, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a period of failing health.

Andy was born Nov. 12, 1932 in North Kennebunkport, the son of Andrew and Bertha Wyman Lux Sr., and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, where he excelled in sports.

Andy owned and operated the Turnpike Motel (northbound side) with his wife for over 29 years and was known for welcoming his guests and creating such a special visit that guests returned year after year to enjoy their hospitality.

Well known in the racing circuit, he began racing at the Arundel Raceway, and then Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, where he eventually became a judge.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Joanne Patricia (Haffey) Lux, who died in 2015, his parents, and two sisters, Corliss Brewer and Marjorie Sprague.

Survivors include his daughter Peggyanne Nadeau of Kennebunk, three sons Mike Lux and his wife Sharon of Arundel, John Lux and his wife Nastasha of Buckeye, Arizona, and Jim Lux and his fiancée Debbie Hall of Arundel, a sister Julie Emmerson of Arundel, eight grandchildren Andrew, Taylor and Madison Lux, Vanessa, Victoria and Adam Lux, and Nichole Nadeau and Larissa Lux, and six great grandchildren, Alivia and Savanna Binette, Camden Lux, Colton, Liam and Jackson McCarthy.

Services will be private in the spring.

