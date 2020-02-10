KENNEBUNK — Rep. Diane Denk has announced she won’t seek re-election to a second term in the Maine House of Representatives.

Denk, a Democrat, represents voters in House District 9, which includes Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk.

She announced her decision on social media on Feb. 7.

“This was a difficult decision,” said Denk, citing health-related issues that prompted her decision not to seek re-election. “I wanted (the district) to have the highest quality service. It has been such an honor and a privilege to have served in Augusta.”

She said she intends to finish her term.

Denk was elected to the seat in the Nov. 8, 2018 election, but has long been active in Democratic circles. She has been Maine’s Democratic National Committeewoman; a member of the Maine Democratic Committee; chair of York County Democrats; and chair of Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel. She is a two-time presidential elector, was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention three times and was a former secretary of the NAACP.

Denk became a special education teacher after a career with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and worked in personnel and human resources for several Illinois corporations. She and her late husband Roger Hansen moved to Kennebunk in 2001.

