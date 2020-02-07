Food and beverage events in the Southern Midcoast

Feb. 7

Winter Graze Dinner at Camp Hammond, 275 Main St., Yarmouth, 846-3895. This dinner features food sources from Snell Family Farm, beers from Brickyard Hollow, and catering by The Black Tie Company. $65/person for four-course served dinner plus hors d’ouevres. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Upcoming dates are March 13 and April 3.

Feb. 8

Tao Yuan, 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-9002, will celebrate the last day of Chinese New Year festivities, Lantern Festival Day, with a fixed price menu at $58/person. Seatings begin at 5 p.m., reservations recommended.

DIY Chocolate-dipped strawberry event presented by Wilbur’s Chocolates at Stars & Stripes Brewing, 8 Varney Road, Freeport, 6-8 p.m. $5 for two large berries, or equivalent of smaller.

Feb. 9

Gather Restaurant, 189 Main St., Yarmouth, 847-3250, presents “Schnitzel & Spaetzle,” a four-course German dinner of Maultaschen dumplings, Atlantic smelt and white asparagus salad, pork schnitzel, quince-raisin strudel. $49 includes tax and gratuity. Optional beer/wine pairing at $15. Tickets at gather-maine-inc.square.site.

Tao Yuan begins its Gastronomical Tour of China for 2020 with a different region of China every Sunday evening. The set menus are $48/person. Dinner is served from 4-8 p.m. and brunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The first region to be explored is Hainan/Hakka.

Feb. 14

Tao Yuan will serve a special Valentine’s Day menu at $58/person. Reservations highly recommended at 725-9002.

Vessel and Vine, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 721-3000, presents a Valentine’s Day wine dinner featuring importer Paul Chartrand, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $50/person, wines à la carte, reservations required.

Feb. 21

The Maine Beer Co., 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 221-5711, will release its dinner bottling and draft at 11 a.m. when they open. Dinner is the original Double India Pale Ale.

Feb. 21-23

Flavors of Freeport, Hilton Garden Inn Freeport Downtown, 5 Park St. Friday night, 5-9 p.m. “Fare + Ice” food tasting and ice bar; Saturday night, 5-9 p.m. ice bar and dancing to Motor Booty Affair. $30/evening or $50 for both nights. Other events throughout the weekend. Tickets at visitfreeport.com, 865-1212.

Feb. 21-22

Brunswick Hotel and Tavern Annual Ice Bar, “Snow Globe Wonderland,” 5 p.m. Feb. 21 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22. $27/person at brownpapertickets.com. Featuring beautifully crafted ice bars and sculptures, specialty cocktails served through ice luges, Chef Lamoureux’s incredible complimentary food spread and live entertainment and dancing in the ballroom.

Feb. 26

Wine dinner at Sedgley Place, 54 Sedgley Road, Greene, 946-5990, $49.95/person, reservations required.

March 1-12

13th Annual Maine Restaurant Week. Details at mainerestaurantweek.com/events. Participating area restaurants so far include Noble Kitchen + Bar in Brunswick with a three-course fixed price dinner for $35; Gather in Yarmouth with a three-course dinner for $25; Sea Dog Brewing in Topsham offering a three-course dinner for $25.

Special notes

Merrymeeting Adult Education offers a large variety of cooking classes February through April. Registration is required at merrymeeting.maineadulted.org.

Correction

The correct phone number for The School House 1913 restaurant, located at 506 Harpswell Neck Road is 295-2029.

