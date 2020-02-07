Bella Schifano scored two goals, and Abbey Agrodnia had a goal and two assists as second-seeded Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland advanced to the South final in girls’ hockey with a 5-0 win Saturday over No. 3 Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach at Troubh Ice Arena.

Koto Yamada put the Capers (14-6) ahead just 2:47 into the game, assisted by Agrodnia. Schifano added back-to-back goals in the second period, and Nicoletta Coupe made it 4-0 with a goal in the final minute of the period.

Agrodnia capped the scoring with 5:55 remaining.

The Capers will face top-seeded Scarborough in the regional final Wednesday at Troubh Ice Arena.

Cheverus finished with a 13-5-1 record.

LEWISTON 5, YARMOUTH 0: Madison Conley’s short-handed goal in the first period started the top-ranked Blue Devils (18-0-1) on their way to a North semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Yarmouth/Falmouth (10-10) at the Colisee.

Paige Pomerleau, Leah Dube, Alyssa Marcoux and Gemma Landry also scored. The Blue Devils had a 41-6 advantage in shots.

EDWARD LITTLE 4, ST. DOM’S 2: Caroline Tracey scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the third period as third-seeded Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (11-6-3) rallied from a two-goal deficit against No. 2 St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (11-8) in a North semifinal at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Red Hornets tied the game on short-handed goals by Sophia Hartley and Tracey, then took the lead on a goal by Tracey with 3:09 left. Hartley added an empty-netter.

Maddie Weymouth put the Saints ahead just 1:21 into the game. Madi Pelletier made it 2-0 in the second period.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 53, WINDHAM 51: Lillie Singleton’s putback at the final buzzer capped a comeback win for the Stags (11-7) in a regular-season finale against the Eagles (11-7) at Portland.

Cheverus leapfrogged Windham for fourth place in the final Class AA North Heal point standings and will host a quarterfinal rematch against the Eagles.

Windham led by 16 late in the third quarter and 42-28 heading into the last eight minutes. But Julia Kratzer hit two 3-pointers to help Cheverus cut into the deficit, and a three-point play by Lauren Jordan gave Cheverus a 50-49 lead.

After a free throw by Singleton, Kayla Flanders tied the game with a putback with 44 seconds left.

Jordan finished with 15 points and Kratzer had 12. Windham put four players in double figures: Hannah Talon with 15, Carly Morey with 12, Alexis Hirning with 11 and Sarah Talon with 10.

SCARBOROUGH 49, BONNY EAGLE 37: Kayla Conley paced the Red Storm (11-7) with 19 points in a win over the Scots (5-13) in Scarborough.

Bella Dickinson chipped in with 14 points.

Allexius Theberge scored 14 points for Bonny Eagle.

KENNEBUNK 63, BIDDEFORD 30: Alaina Schatzabel scored 16 points for the Rams (15-3) in a victory over the Tigers (3-15) in Kennebunk.

Emily Hogue sank three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points. Emily Archibald grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, SACOPEE VALLEY 26: The Panthers (15-3) raced to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Hawks (10-8) in Hiram.

Anna Drummond finished with 18 points and Katie Larson scored 10 for NYA.

Emma Hartford led Sacopee with nine points.

ST. DOMINIC 53, WAYNFLETE 29: Leslie Mia-Angelina scored 19 points as the Saints (14-4) defeated the Flyers (2-16) in Auburn.

Kilee Sherry paced Waynflete with seven points.

FREEPORT 38, LAKE REGION 29: Mason Baker-Schlendering scored 12 points as the Falcons (14-4) beat the Lakers (7-11) in Naples.

Caroline Smith added nine points and Rachel Wall had seven.

Shelby Sheldrick led the Lakers with 12 points.

BRUNSWICK 55, MT. ARARAT 37: Logan Brown sank a pair of 3-pointers as the Dragons (15-3) used a 23-6 advantage in the second quarter to take control against the Eagles (8-10) in Topsham.

Brown finished with 19 points, and Morgan Foster had 14.

Lauren Magno scored 12 points for Mt. Ararat.

CAPE ELIZABETH 37, POLAND 28: Isabel Berman scored 13 points to pace the Capers (8-10) to a win over the Knights (4-14) in Cape Elizabeth.

Karli Chapin and Meghan Conley tallied seven points apiece for Cape.

Emma Bunyea led Poland with 10 points.

MT. BLUE 45, CAMDEN HILLS 35: Eva Stevens recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars (8-10) defeated the Windjammers (3-15) in Farmington.

Kaylyn Krul scored eight points for Camden Hills.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BONNY EAGLE 62, SCARBOROUGH 51: Jacob Esty scored half of his 12 points during the second quarter as Bonny Eagle (11-7) outscored the Red Storm (9-9) by nine points to build a 32-19 halftime lead in a regular-season finale in Scarborough.

Zach Maturo led the Scots with 24 points. Brian Austin netted 25 points for Scarborough.

KENNEBUNK 85, BIDDEFORD 64: Adam Lux scored 19 points and Max Murray had 18 for the Rams (15-3) in a win over the Tigers (10-8) in Kennebunk.

Ian Murray, Kyle Pasieniuk and Aaron Waitt each chipped in with 10 points.

Will Harriman scored 22 points for Biddeford, which also got 21 points from Alex McAlevey.

CAPE ELIZABETH 44, POLAND 41: Will Bowie made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Capers (7-11) edged the Knights (4-14) in Poland.

Nate Mullen added 11 points and Dylan Swift chipped in with six for the Capers, who trailed 29-21 at halftime.

Evan Kelly and Isaiah Hill each had eight points for Poland.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 54, MESSALONSKEE 50: Patrick McKenney made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Panthers (15-3) downed the Eagles (11-7) in Oakland.

McKenney put the Panthers ahead for good with a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining. Trevor Brown contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Gabe Allaire had 10 points and five assists.

Matt Parent led the Eagles with 13 points. Tucker Charles had nine.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 41, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 33: Isaiah Cardinal scored 14 points and Ethan Huss had 11 to lead the Guardians (4-14) past the Lions (1-15) in Eliot.

Seacoast made 12 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter as it erased a two-point deficit.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 71, SACOPEE VALLEY 42: Chris Hamblett poured in 27 points and had seven steals as the Panthers (14-4) downed the Hawks (5-13) in Hiram.

Te’Andre King added 19 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and Logan Welch chipped in with 10 points, five assists and four steals. King and Hamblett combined for 19 of NYA’s 29 third-quarter points.

Sean Wedgewood led the Hawks with 15 points.

LAKE REGION 65, FREEPORT 51: Evan Willey dropped in 28 points as the Lakers (8-10) topped the Falcons (10-8) in Naples.

Jacob Stone added 16 points, and Derek Langadas had 15.

Freeport got 14 points from Tre Morris, 13 from Blaine Cockburn and 11 from Colby Arsenault.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 2, GORHAM 0: Jared Swisher made 18 saves as the Rangers (11-3-1) shut out the Rams (7-5-1) at USM Ice Arena.

Greely scored both goals in the third period. Dawson Jowett converted a pass from Andy Moore, and Brooks Williams made it 2-0 with an assist from Chris Williams.

Gorham’s Jasper Crane stopped 28 shots.

