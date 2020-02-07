SCARBOROUGH — Stacy Brenner, a Democrat from Scarborough is the latest to throw her hat into the ring for Senate District 30. Brenner seeks to replace retiring Democratic Senator Linda Sanborn.

Brenner is an organic farmer and small business owner. She founded and operates Broadturn Farm in Scarborough. She is a graduate of the University of Arizona where she studied agriculture and holds two nursing degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. During her tenure at Mercy Hospital, Brenner attended to hundreds of women during birth as a nurse-midwife. She currently farms with her husband, John Bliss, and her two daughters.

Broadturn Farm produces cut flowers and organic vegetables, hosts weddings, and in the summer, a day camp focused on connecting youth with sustainable agriculture.

She is a board member of Maine Farmland Trust and board vice-president of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization (MOFGA). She recognizes the importance of agriculture as an economic driver in the state of Maine and is committed to supporting and expanding farmland preservation.

“I’ve spent fourteen years in this community and have had the honor of getting to know many members through our work at Broadturn Farm, which sits at the intersections of Buxton, Gorham, and Scarborough. Now is the time for leaders to step forward and that’s why I’m excited to launch my campaign for State Senate and begin listening and responding to the needs of its constituents.”

Brenner is running as a Clean Elections candidate.

Senate District 30 includes the towns Gorham, part of Buxton, and part of Scarborough.

