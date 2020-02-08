The Jan. 26 Telegram gave one view of Dr. Paul Ritger (“State’s rush to judgment almost took this boy from his family“). I felt compelled to write and share my view and one that I know countless other families share.

I have been lucky enough to see for over 20 years now the amazing work that Dr. Ritger does with and for children. First, when he was the pediatrician for my nephew and nieces, I was so impressed by his kindness, patience and enormous caring for them that I knew when I had children, he would be their pediatrician.

Now he has been our doctor for 12 years. When he enters the room, he always takes a moment to greet the child first. He lets them know they are the most important person in the room, and he is there for them. He can make the scariest shot less scary and the yuckiest illness a little less yucky.

For me, he has made this wild ride of parenting a little less terrifying. He was there on my anxiety-filled first infant checkup, when I couldn’t even work the car seat. He just smiled and showed me how to work the seat. He was there when I had to take my 5-week-old to the hospital. He is still there as I figure out now how to raise a preteen. He has always made my kids feel like they are the most special kid in the world in that moment, and we think he is the most special doctor in the world.

