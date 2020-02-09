BANGOR — Maeve Carroll scored 24 points, including five in overtime as the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Binghamton 75-65 in an America East game on Sunday.

Carroll also grabbed 15 rebounds for the Black Bears (11-14, 7-4 America East), who outscored the Bearcats (16-7, 5-5) 14-4 in overtime. Anne Simon added 23 points and five steals for Maine, while Dor Saar had 21 points and 13 assists.

Kai Moon, who forced overtime with two late free throws, led the Bearcats with 17 points. Carly Boland had 13 points and six rebounds, and Annie Ramil added 11 points.

SYRACUSE 59, (5) LOUISVILLE 51: Kiara Lewis scored 24 points, and the Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC) shut down the Cardinals (21-3, 10-2) in Syracuse New York.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange, and Emily Engstler finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

(8) MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, (16) TEXAS A&M 57: Myah Taylor scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes to lead the Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC) back from a double-digit deficit to a victory over the Aggies (18-5, 6-4) in Starville, Mississippi.

(13) MARYLAND 79, RUTGERS 50: Kaila Charles scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Terrapins (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) to a win over the Scarlet Knights (17-6, 7-5) in College Park, Maryland.

(14) DEPAUL 86, SETON HALL 76: Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Blue Demons (22-3, 12-1 Big East) to a victory over the Pirates (15-9, 8-5) in South Orange, New Jersey.

(17) FLORIDA STATE 63, VIRGINIA 55: Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 ACC) over the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8) in Tallahasee, Florida.

(20) IOWA 83, PURDUE 71: Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) pulled away from the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE 76, (19) BUTLER 57: Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead the Golden Eagles (17-6, 7-4 Big East) to a victory over the Bulldogs (18-6, 6-5) in Milwaukee.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORWICH 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Amanda Conway and Sophie McGovern scored two goals apiece as the Cadets (17-4-2, 14-0 NEHC) beat the Huskies (10-12-2, 8-7) in Northfield, Vermont.

Samantha Benoit and Ann-Frederique Guay also scored for the Cadets. Benoit, Conway, and McGovern each tallied an assist as well. Emily Lambert stopped 17 shots.

Brianna Doty scored a second-period goal for USM, converting from Katie Nolan and Grace Simmons. Whitney Padgett and Hannah Aveni combined for 32 saves.

