Impeachment is not a criminal procedure. Neither the Constitution nor legal scholars suggest that double jeopardy attaches if the Senate fails to convict and remove a president simply because it refuses to hear available testimony or receive other evidence.
The House of Representatives should immediately begin another impeachment hearing.
Paul Beach
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food
The Dating (and Dining) Game: A guide to best Maine restaurants for romance
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: If you can’t beat invasives in toto, beat them in part
-
Cookbook Reviews
One colossal cookbook, two very different opinions
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: On Valentine’s Day, think sweet potatoes for your sweetheart
-
Local & State
Maine State Police may be spying on you
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.