Impeachment is not a criminal procedure. Neither the Constitution nor legal scholars suggest that double jeopardy attaches if the Senate fails to convict and remove a president simply because it refuses to hear available testimony or receive other evidence.

The House of Representatives should immediately begin another impeachment hearing.

Paul Beach

Kennebunk

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles