RUMFORD — Several buildings were in flames on Hancock Street late Sunday night and there were reports of people trapped inside their burning apartments.

Early reports were that four buildings were on fire at 11:45 p.m. and that flames were reaching for others.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. at 105 Hancock, where several apartment houses sit close together between Rumford and Maine avenues.

Just before midnight, it was reported that two of the buildings had collapsed. At about 12:30 a.m., a third went down, according to witnesses. Onlookers at the scene said the fire spread fast after the first flames had appeared.

Fire crews from several towns were joining Rumford firefighters at the scene, working in 20 degree temperature as snow turned into sleet across the area.

There were no early reports of injuries, although not all tenants had been accounted for when fire crews first arrived. When the first calls came in to emergency dispatchers, witnesses reported that some residents were jumping out of their windows, some as high as the third floor, to escape the flames.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene and at least one person was reportedly being taken to a hospital.

Dispatchers were calling for all available fire fighters to respond to the Rumford Fire Station for coverage as the blaze was being fought.

Rumford fire is called for mutual aid from area towns including Bethel, Stoneham, Greenwood and Woodstock.

Central Maine Power was called to cut power to the area. Electricity remained out for the entire grid for about an hour before power was turned back on.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and was expected to begin investigating once the blaze was under control.

At least one area business was already stepping up to help victims of the blaze early Monday morning. Kevin Jamison, manager of Aubuchon Hardware in Rumford said his store would begin collecting donations to help those displaced by the fire.

“I want them to know we are with them and they are (in) our thoughts,” Jamison wrote in a Facebook post. “We will stay River Valley strong tonight!”

Jamison also opened the store for victims and firefighters who needed to get out of the cold.

At about 1:30 a.m., a woman who lives near the fire scene said the blaze appeared to be under control and that she was told all tenants were accounted for.

This story will be updated.

