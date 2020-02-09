This week’s Super Six polls for boys’ hockey and a final regular season poll for boys’ and girls’ basketball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 8 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ basketball

1) South Portland

2) Greely

3) Falmouth

4) Deering

5) Waynflete

6) NYA

Girls’ basketball

1) Greely

2) Portland

3) South Portland

4) Freeport

5) Cheverus

6) Falmouth

Boys’ hockey

1) Greely

2) Cheverus

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Scarborough

5) South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete

6) Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: