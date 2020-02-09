This week’s Super Six polls for boys’ hockey and a final regular season poll for boys’ and girls’ basketball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 8 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Greely
3) Falmouth
4) Deering
5) Waynflete
6) NYA
Girls’ basketball
1) Greely
2) Portland
3) South Portland
4) Freeport
5) Cheverus
6) Falmouth
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Cheverus
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Scarborough
5) South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete
6) Falmouth
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Reps. Daughtry, McCreight, Sen. Carson to hold public office hours
-
Forecaster Sports
Super Six Polls
-
Local & State
Three dead, two injured in Clinton crash
-
Local & State
Three killed in Clinton crash
-
Nation & World
Police: 2nd officer shot in Bronx hours after ambush