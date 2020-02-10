PORTLAND

Water District opens up scholarship applications

Applications for the $1,500 Joseph A. DiPietro Scholarship are now available.

The scholarship serves students in communities served by the Portland Water District, who are pursuing a career that is applicable to the water/wastewater industry (e.g., water/wastewater treatment technology, HVAC, electrical, automation technology, instrumentation, plumbing, pipefitting, fire science, environmental studies, applied sciences, engineering, public administration).

To apply or for more information on eligibility and criteria, visit pwd.org.

The deadline to apply is March 15.

Drummond Woodsum gifts $50,000 to law school

Drummond Woodsum law firm announced a $50,000 multiyear gift to the University of Maine Law School and the Wabanaki Center at the University of Maine, Orono, designed to increase awareness of careers in the law among Native Americans in Maine.

Drummond Woodsum managing director Benjamin Marcus, in announcing the gift, stated: “In coordination with Maine Law and the Wabanaki Center, we aim to raise awareness about law as a career among Native American college undergraduates in Maine. As a firm that represents tribal clients in Maine and throughout the United States, this is a matter of considerable importance to us and our clients.”

Among other things, the gift will assist in funding the Law School’s PreLaw Undergraduate Scholars Program.

ROCKLAND/NEWCASTLE

Mid-Coast Audubon’s bird seed sale fundraiser

Mid-Coast Audubon is holding its annual bird seed sale fundraiser, accepting orders through Feb. 22 to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming. Orders can be placed by mail-in form available at Mid-Coast Audubon’s website at midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/bird-seed-sale.

Seed must be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at one of two locations: Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St (Route 1), Rockport, or at Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Specify which locale at the time of order.

Five varieties will be offered this fall: Black oil sunflower seed $16 for 20 pounds, $29 for 40 pounds; Sunflower meaties (hulled) $28 for 25 pounds or $47 for 50 pounds; Melody Mix $14 for 20 pounds or $23 for 40 pounds; Thistle (Nyger) $10 for 5 pounds; and Suet blocks, $2 each.

Proceeds from this sale support Mid-Coast Audubon’s school and library feeder station program, speaker fees for library programs, maintenance and repairs on preserves, funds for environmental education grants for teachers and birders, and more.

Mail preorder forms by Feb. 22 to “Seed Sale Sue,” 12 Audubon Rd., Bremen, ME 04551.

For more information, contact Sue by email at [email protected] or 380-1370.

WELLS

Eighth-grader places first in high school’s GeoBee

Wells Junior High School Grade 8 student Ryan Bingham placed first at the school-level of the 2019-2020 National Geographic GeoBee.

After an exciting final round, Kaden Paswaters, also in eighth grade, placed second. The 10-student contest, the final round of numerous class qualifying bees, took place before the school’s student body in the Ward Gymnasium.

Also participating were students Olivia Boutot, Cole Gauthier, Sean Gilbert, Jackson Koh, Helen Lee, Jack McDevitt, Jacob Ouellet and Will Scott.

To proceed to the state level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, Bingham will need to complete a written test created by the National Geographic Society. He then will be invited to attend the State Bee to be held at the University of Maine at Farmington in late March. All winners of the various state bees are then eligible to compete in the National Geographic GeoBee in Washington, D.C., from May 17-21.

Social studies teacher Bonnie Dill was the Bee’s organizer and questioner, with assistance from social studies teachers Susie Dugovic and Alison Le, who were the contest judges. Teacher Dan MacLeod was the timekeeper.

Each of the 10 contestants received a Toblerone candy bar and a small squishy globe to be a symbol of their knowledge of the world. Paswaters and Bingham also received a National Geographic World Atlas, and Bingham received a plush three-foot Antarctic penguin.

