Mt. Ararat senior Lisandro Berry-Gaviria was named Maine’s Gatorade boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year Monday. Berry-Gaviria is the first runner from the school to be honored. The 5-foot-9, 135-pound senior won the Class A state meet for a second-straight season this past fall with a time of 15 minutes, 51.76 seconds, leading the Eagles to a first-place finish as a team. Berry-Gaviria also took third at the Nike Cross National Northeast Regional championships for a second year in a row and he finished 34th at NXN Final. Berry-Gaviria has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and ranks No. 1 in his class. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at the University of Notre Dame this fall.

