BATH — Last week, Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, announced he will run for a second term representing House District 52.

The Bath city councilor was re-elected council vice chairman at last Wednesday, a position he has held for the past four years.

Last year, Paulhus won the mid-term seat over fellow Bath City Councilor Mari Eosco after Jennifer DeChant resigned from the Legislature to take a position with a telecommunications and media company. DeChant now serves as a Bath city councilor with Paulhus and Eosco.

As a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fishery and Wildlife, Paulhus said he will keep lawmakers in Augusta updated on the rabies issue in Bath and the city’s efforts to mitigate the risk to Bath residents.

Last week Bath’s city council voted unanimously to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set wildlife traps in the southern end of the city to help stem the spread of rabies.

At least 10 people have been attacked by foxes in the past 13 months. Most of the attacks happened in Bath but there were three fox attacks in West Bath already this year.

Paulhus has not been able to propose his own bills because he was elected mid-term.

“I’m excited to run again and have the opportunity to serve a full term where I can propose legislation,” said Paulus. “I grew up (in Bath) and I’m raising my family here. I care about Bath and I want to make sure it’s represented well.”

As a father of three children in the public school system, he said he keeps a close watch on the state’s education as well as health care and the condition of roads across the state.

Last year, Paulhus cosponsored a bill that would limit out-of-pocket costs for prescription insulin. The bill states prescription insulin cannot exceed $100 per 30-day supply regardless of the amount, type or number of insulin drugs needed to fill a person’s prescription.

Paulhus said his main focus as a state representative is bringing the concerns of Bath’s working families to Augusta.

“A lot of the issues my family is dealing with are issues other families have as well,” said Paulhus. “I want to be able to represent them and make sure their voices are heard in Augusta.”

