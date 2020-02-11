CES Inc., a Maine engineering and environmental science company based in Brewer, has acquired a small engineering firm in Massachusetts.

With the acquisition of Haley and Ward Inc., a 123-old engineering firm based in Maynard, CES now has 115 employees in nine locations, the company said Tuesday in a news release. The acquisition will provide CES with its first Massachusetts office, and it is the company’s second out-of-state acquisition. Its other out-of-state office is in Fort Meyers, Florida.

All 13 employees of Haley and Ward, including top management, will stay on and the company will be rebranded Haley and Ward, a division of CES Inc.

CES provides engineering, environmental science and surveying services.

