NEW YORK — Ryan Pulock scored the tie-breaking goal with 41 seconds remaining and the New York Islanders recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Tuesday night.

Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Leo Komarov each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Martin also scored to help the Islanders win for the fifth time in eight games (5-1-2). Mathew Barzal had three assists.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots as New York beat its Metropolitan Division rival for the third time in three meetings this season. The Islanders, splitting home games between the Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center, improved to 7-0-3 in Brooklyn.

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who lost for just the fourth time in 12 games (8-3-1). Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton each had two assists, and Brian Elliott finished with 20 saves.

Couturier tied the score 3-all with 1:32 remaining from the left side on a carom off the end boards for his 16th of the season.

PANTHERS 5, DEVILS 3: Florida’s fourth line of Mike Matheson, Mark Pysyk and Noel Acciari each scored and accounted for eight points as the visiting Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Frank Vatrano and Brett Connolly also scored as the Panthers won for only second time (2-4-1) since returning from the All-Star break. Sam Montembeault had 25 saves in his first start since Nov. 24.

Jack Hughes, Kevin Rooney and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who saw their season-high six-game (3-0-3) point steak snapped. Louis Domingue made 28 saves in getting a start for MacKenzie Blackwood, who had shutouts in his last two starts.

SABRES 3, RED WINGS 2: Sam Reinhart jammed in a loose puck for the go-ahead goal 57 seconds into the third period as Buffalo won at home.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and assist and Conor Sheary also scored in a game the Sabres overcame two one-goal deficits. Carter Hutton stopped 27 shots, and Buffalo won for just he third time in its past nine (3-5-1).

Detroit’s Darren Helm scored twice for his 11th multi-goal game and first since scoring twice on Oct. 17, 2016. Anthony Mantha had two assists in playing his first game after missing 20 with a rib injury and punctured lung.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, COYOTES 2: Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and Toronto won at home.

Zach Hyman had two goals in regulation for Toronto, and Alexander Kerfoot added two assists. Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots.

Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona. Adin Hill made 38 saves.

LIGHTNING 2, PENGUINS 1: Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from in close 2:45 into overtime gave streaking Tampa Bay a win at Pittsburgh.

The Lightning picked up their eighth straight win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and ripped the puck over Matt Murray’s right arm.

NOTES

AVALANCHE: Forward Nazem Kadri is out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.

Kadri was hurt in the second period against Minnesota on Sunday. He took the ice for a shift in the third before leaving the game.

Coach Jared Bednar said Kadri will be out “weeks, not days.”

OILERS: Captain Connor McDavid will be out 2 to 3 weeks with a quad injury.

The injury was initially said to be a bruised knee from Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators. McDavid later called it a charley horse/quad injury.

