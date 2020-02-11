With the basketball tournament beginning this week (see story), every other winter sport, with the exception of boys’ hockey, is already into its postseason.

Last week proved eventful and triumphant and here’s a look back, as well as a glimpse at what’s to come:

Girls’ hockey

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op squad was the only local girls’ hockey team still standing at press time.

Cape/Waynflete/SP, ranked second in the South Region, had a bye into the semifinals where it hosted No. 3 Cheverus Saturday.

Cape/Waynflete/SP prevailed, 5-0, to improve to 13-5-1.

Cape/Waynflete/SP battled top-ranked Scarborough (16-1-2) in the regional final Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., at Troubh Ice Arena. The Red Storm won both regular season meetings, 3-1 and 4-1, and had taken all three prior playoff encounters.

Scarborough advanced by virtue of a 5-0 win over No. 5 York in its semifinal Saturday. The Red Storm got goals from five different players: Maya Sellinger, Meagan Donovan, Lily Spooner, Hannah Martin and Evelyn Boardman.

“The first period wasn’t our best, but we got better as the game went on,” Scarborough coach Taylor Fowler said.

The winner advances to Saturday’s state final in Lewiston against either Lewiston (18-0-1) or Edward Little (11-6-3).

Indoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association indoor track championship meet was held Saturday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Scarborough easily took the boys’ title with 189.666 points, more than doubling runner-up Gorham’s total of 92.333. The Red Storm got wins from Jayden Flaker in the junior 200 (23.79 seconds), Parker Killiard in the junior 400 (55.37), Tristram Coffin in the open 600 (1 minute, 20.02 seconds) and open two-mile (10:01.00) and their junior 4×200 (1:43.78), open 4×200 (1:35.31) and open 4×800 (8:47.31) relay teams.

South Portland (26) tied Kennebunk and Windham for 11th place. Amir Broadus won the junior shot put (47 feet-1 inch).

In the girls’ meet, won by Gorham with 154 points, South Portland (81.5) came in fourth. Anna Folley was first in the senior 800 (2:20.94).

Scarborough (73.5) was sixth. The Red Storm got first-place showings from Caroline Fallona in the junior 55 (7.54) and Emily Labbe in the senior 55 hurdles (8.95).

In the Western Maine Conference championship meet, also contested Saturday at USM, Cape Elizabeth’s girls had 40.5 points and placed sixth (York was first with 142). Darcy Cochran won the senior 55 hurdles (8.84).

In the boys’ meet, also won by York with 207 points, the Capers (30) came in ninth.

The Class B state meet is Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Class A state meet is Monday at USM.

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s boys tallied 258.5 points to defeat seven other teams and take the North Division Southwesterns title last weekend at their home pool. The Capers got wins from Ethan Smith in the 100 butterfly (52.02 seconds) and Keegan McKenney in the 500 freestyle (4:44.30).

Scarborough (233.5) was third. Ethan Schulz won the 200 free (1:44.86).

South Portland (135) came in sixth.

In the girls’ competition, won by Greely with 345 points, Cape Elizabeth was runner-up with 309. The Capers got wins from Ali Bragg in the 200 individual medley (2:12.19) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.52), Caroline Mahoney in the 50 free (23.68) and the 100 backstroke (55.32) and their 200 medley relay team (Mahoney, Bragg, Emma Frothington and Darby Kline, 1:54.66).

South Portland (182) came in third. Kiley Matthews won the 100 free (55.41). The Red Riots also won the 400 free relay (Sophia Ibarguen, Lyla Metcalf, Margaret Jones and Matthews, 3:51.14).

Scarborough (132) was sixth. Morgan Porter was first in the 500 free (5:22.87).

The Class A boys’ state meet is Feb. 15 at the University of Maine in Orono. The Class A girls’ meet is Feb. 17 in Orono, while the Class B girls’ state meet is the same day at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The Class B boys’ meet is Feb. 18 in Brunswick.

Skiing

At last week’s Western Maine Conference Alpine ski championships, Cape Elizabeth’s girls came in third, while the Capers’ boys were sixth. Tiernan Lathrop won the boys slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 29.97 seconds). Killian Lathrop was runner-up in the boys’ slalom (1:31.25) and in the giant slalom (1:22.64). Anya Monson was second in the girls’ slalom (1:45.49) and GS (1:29.38).

The Class B Alpine state meet is Feb. 19-20.

Wrestling

Local wrestlers took part in the Class A South regional meet last weekend. The Portland/South Portland co-op team had 95 points and placed fifth (Noble was first with 225.5). Scarborough (28 points) came in 13th.

The Class A state meet is Saturday in Sanford.

Boys’ hockey

Scarborough’s boys’ hockey team improved to 10-4-1 and third in the Class A Heal Points standings after downing host Lake Region (5-3) and Marshwood (8-0) last week, then beating visiting Biddeford, 8-3, Monday. Zach Chaisson and Nolan Matthews had two goals apiece against the Tigers. After going to Falmouth Tuesday, the Red Storm host Falmouth Friday and close the regular season at home versus Bangor Monday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op squad was 9-5-1 and fourth in Class A after a 3-2 loss at Edward Little and a 6-2 home victory over Lake Region last week. The team hosted Thornton Academy Thursday, welcomes Portland/Deering Saturday and closes at Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth was 6-9 and sixth in Class B South following a 5-2 win at Biddeford and a 4-3 overtime home loss to Yarmouth. After hosting Kennebunk Thursday, the Capers welcome Gorham and close at defending Class B champion Greely Monday.

Press Herald staff writer Kevin Thomas contributed to this story.

