Every winter sport, with the exception of boys’ hockey, is already into its postseason.

Last week proved eventful and here’s a look back, as well as a glimpse at what’s to come:

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey playoffs came to an end locally when Mt. Ararat/Lisbon, the No. 6 seed in the North Region, lost, 3-0, at No. 3 Edward Little last week in the quarterfinals to wind up 10-8-1.

Girls’ basketball

The basketball tournament is underway this week and two local girls’ teams qualified.

Mt. Ararat finished 8-10 and eighth in Class A South after closing with a 54-53 win over visiting Westbrook and a 55-37 home loss to Brunswick last week. The Eagles hosted No. 9 Fryeburg Academy (3-15) in a preliminary round contest Wednesday.

If victorious, Mt. Ararat will face two-time defending champion and top seed Greely (17-1) in the quarterfinals Monday at 8:30 p.m., at the Portland Exposition Building.

Brunswick ended up 15-3 and fifth in Class A South after closing with a 69-38 home victory over Biddeford and a 55-37 win at Mt. Ararat.

The Dragons will face No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester (12-6), which won Class B a year ago before moving up in class, Monday at 7 p.m., at the Expo.

Morse finished 0-18 and 13th in Class A South, where just nine teams made the playoffs, after home losses to Kennebunk (49-30) and Leavitt (41-39).

Boys’ basketball

On the boys’ side, all three local teams fell short of the postseason.

Brunswick closed with a 62-52 loss at Biddeford and a 52-42 victory at Mt. Ararat to wind up 9-9 and 10th in Class A South, but only nine teams qualified.

Mt. Ararat wound up 3-15 and 11th after closing with a 62-48 win at Westbrook and a 52-42 home loss to Brunswick.

Morse ended 1-17 and 13th after falling at Kennebunk (73-55) and at Leavitt (67-49) last week.

Indoor track

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference indoor track championship meet was held Saturday in Brunswick.

In Class A competition, Brunswick was first and Mt. Ararat came in second on the boys’ side.

In the girls’ meet, won by Lewiston, the Eagles placed second and the Dragons were fourth.

In Class B, Morse’s boys came in sixth and the girls were 10th.

The Class B state meet is Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston, while the Class A state meet is Monday in Gorham.

Swimming

Brunswick’s girls were second to Cony at the nine-team KVAC Class A swimming championship meet. Mt. Ararat placed sixth.

The Mt. Ararat boys were runners-up to Messalonskee, while Brunswick came in third.

In Class B, the Morse boys were second to Camden Hills in an 11-team meet.

On the girls’ side, Morse tied Belfast for runner-up to Camden Hills.

The Class A boys’ state meet is Feb. 15 at the University of Maine in Orono. The Class A girls’ meet is Feb. 17 in Orono, while the Class B girls’ state meet is the same day at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The Class B boys’ meet is Feb. 18 in Brunswick.

Wrestling

The Class A North wrestling regional championship was held last weekend and the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op team tallied 170 points to come in first. Morse (63 points) was 10th.

The Class A state wrestling meet is Saturday, Feb. 15, in Sanford.

Boys’ hockey

The boys’ hockey regular season is winding toward its completion next week.

Brunswick was 9-6 and fifth in the Class B South Heals after a 5-3 home win over Kennebunk Saturday. The Dragons welcome Cheverus Saturday, go to Gorham Monday, then close at York Wednesday of next week.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op team was 1-11-1 and 10th in Class B South heading into Tuesday’s home game versus Yarmouth. The squad is at Marshwood Saturday and plays at Kennebunk Monday.

