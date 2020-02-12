I was a student nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in the 1950s, during the polio epidemic.
I volunteered for the inhalation (polio) ward. It was sad to see young adults, helpless in the iron lungs (negative-pressure ventilators or mechanical respirators to help people breathe). The iron lung held the whole body inside, except for the head; it was scary, with just portholes to get to the patient.
Vaccinations do help all of us! Vote “no” on Question 1!
Marcia Deal
Kittery
