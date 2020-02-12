Cape Elizabeth
Wed. 2/19 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee CC
Thur. 2/20 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee TH
Thur. 2/20 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee TML
Scarborough
Tues. 2/18 8:15 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee MB
Tues. 2/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Wed. 2/19 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Thur. 2/20 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee MB
Thur. 2/20 6:30 p.m. Oak Hill Neighborhood MB
South Portland
Tues. 2/18 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 2/19 6 p.m. Economic Development 496 Ocean St.
Wed. 2/19 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee CC
Thur. 2/20 5 p.m. Open Space Implementation 929 Highland Ave.
Thur. 2/20 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation CH
