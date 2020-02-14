SCARBOROUGH — A local man has been awarded the Highest Performance in Sales Training Delivery Quality, according to Dale Carnegie® Maine, the highest annual achievement given globally to top-performing Dale Carnegie® sales trainers.

David Stearns, working at a franchise in Scarborough, received the award at the recent Dale Carnegie® North America Regional Convention held in Austin, Texas, Dec. 9 to 12. This is the third time Stearns has won this award; he was the recipient in 2016 and then again in 2018.

“Dave is the best sales trainer I’ve ever witnessed and I’m proud to call him my mentor,” said Rob Edgerley, co-CEO of Dale Carnegie® Maine. “He delivers courses to participants in a way that engages and challenges them to new heights in their careers. He is a great asset to all area professionals.”

With over 37 years of experience, Stearns is the immediate past president of Dale Carnegie® Maine and is a certified trainer of all the Dale Carnegie® programs. In addition, he is an internationally certified Carnegie Master trainer for Dale Carnegie® & Associates and has conducted dozens of endorsement events in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Korea, Scotland, Mexico, Portugal, Greece and Japan. Prior to joining Dale Carnegie® Training, Stearns held leadership positions for Nike and Exxon Corporation.

As well as on-going public programs, Stearns has conducted customized training programs for local companies such as WEX, BerryDunn, Clark Insurance, The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), Martin’s Point Healthcare and Hannaford.

He is a graduate of Maine Maritime Academy with a degree in engineering. He lives in Saco with his wife, Anne.

Dale Carnegie® Maine is an independently owned and operated franchise of Dale Carnegie & Associates.

Dale Carnegie® delivers “time-tested personal development and growth training that is a catalyst for individual and workforce transformation, helping people from all walks of life become fearless and giving leaders with the confidence they need to get the most out of life and work,” according to a company press release. Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Dale Carnegie® is represented in all 50 of the United States and over 90 countries. More than 2,700 trainers present Dale Carnegie® programs in 30 languages every day. The company is over 100 years old. Over 8 million people worldwide have attended a Dale Carnegie® training, according to the release.

