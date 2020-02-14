ORONO — Ben Freeman broke a tie with a goal at 10:39 of the third period and Connecticut held on for a 3-2 win over the University of Maine in a Hockey East game on Friday night.

Freeman also assisted on first-period goals by Jake Flynn and Alexander Payusov that gave UConn (12-12-4, 9-7-2) a 2-0 lead. Tomas Vamacka made 24 saves in goal for the Huskies.

Tim Doherty and Samuel Rennaker scored for Maine (15-10-4, 9-8-2) and Jeremy Swayman finished with 33 saves.

TRINITY 8, BOWDOIN 1: Cole Poliziani and Barclay Gammill each scored three goals as the Bantams (15-5-2, 10-4-1 NESCAC) surged with a a five-goal third period to beat the Polar Bears (9-11-1, 5-9-1) in Brunswick.

Albert Washco scored for Bowdoin with an assist from Ronnie Lestan. Alex Zafonte made 37 saves for the Polar Bears, and Kyle St. Denis had three.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 10, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 4: Ryan Bloom had two goals and an assist and Liam Darcy and Brett Mecrones had a goal and two assists each as the Nor’easters (15-4-3, 11-2-2 CCC) jumped out to a 5-0 first-period lead and cruised past the Golden Bears (3-17-2, 1-13-1) in West Springfield, Massachuetts.

Ryan Burr and Austin Morgan had a goal and an assist each. Jovan Zimmerman, Jake Fuss, Liam Neuman, Jimmy Elser also scored. Tate Sproxton finished with 21 saves.

Corey Kennedy scored two goals for WNEC.

WESLEYAN 4, COLBY 2: Matt Zandi scored two goals and the Cardinals (11-9-1, 7-7-1 NESCAC) used a three-goal second period to pull away from the Mules (7-11-3, 3-10-2) in Waterville.

Sean Holly and Kienan Scott scored for Colby and goalie Andrew Tucci made 18 saves.

Tyler Watt had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals and Tim Sestak made 25 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 3, MAINE 2 (OT): Delaney Belinskas scored her second goal of the game in overtime to lift the Eagles (16-12-3, 14-9-2 Hockey East) past the Black Bears (12-13-7, 8-11-6) in Orono.

Ida Kuoppala and Liga Miljone assisted Ella MacLean’s goal for Maine at 5:02 in the first period. Kuoppala tied the game at 15:29 in the middle period. Goaltender Carly Jackson made 38 saves.

Maegan Bernes netted BC’s first goal at 18:25 in the opening period before Belinskas scored at 6:12 of the second period.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 1: Rylie Binette and Shannon Douglas each scored third-period goals as the Huskies (11-12-2, 9-7-0 NEHC) erased a one-goal deficit to edge the Pilgrims (3-20-1, 0-14-1) in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Julianne Nelson had an assist. Whitney Padgett made 25 saves.

Stephanie Leger scored for NEC and Cianna Weir finished with 53 saves.

COLBY 3, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Stephanie Lane, Lexi Cafiero and Moira Mullaney all scored as the Mules (14-5-3, 9-3-2 NESCAC) erased a one-goal deficit and beat the Camels (13-7-2, 6-6-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Bri Michaud-Nolan and Cassidy Holzer each had an assist and Nina Prunster made 16 saves.

Ashley Carbone scored for Connecticut College.

TRINITY 7, BOWDOIN 2: Camille von Steinbergs and Alex Sinson scored two goals apiece as the Bantams (6-11-4, 1-10-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (8-10-3, 4-8-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Julia Surgenor and Angelina Joyce scored for Bowdoin and Dani Marquez made 39 saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 85, WESLEYAN 82: Wallace Tucker buried a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give the Mules (21-2, 8-2 NESCAC) the win over the Cardinals (13-10, 2-7) in Waterville.

Tucker, who hit a 3-pointer to put Colby up by four with 47 seconds left, finished with 15 points. Matt Hanna had 20 points and four steals while Alex Dorion had 18 points and six rebounds.

Sam Peek had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Wesleyan. Jordan James added 17 points.

WILLIAMS 63, BATES 51: Matt Karpowicz had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Ephs (12-11, 5-4 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (11-12, 3-6) in Williamstown, Mass.

Henry Feinberg added 13 points and eight rebounds for Williams, which held Bates to 31.1 percent shooting.

Stephon Baxter led Bates with 13 points. Jeff Spellman posted 12 points and six rebounds. Omar Sarr blocked five shots to go with 17 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLIAMS 84, BATES 81: Six players for Williams scored in double figures, negating a 45-point effort from Meghan Graff of Bates, as the visiting Ephs (16-6, 5-3 NESCAC) slipped past the Bobcats in overtime.

Maggie Meehan paced Williams with 22 points and eight assists. Mikaela Topper added 15 points and five rebounds. Emily Chang scored 12 points.

Graff made 13 free throws and six 3-pointers in scoring 45 points. Ariana Dalia added 10 points and eight rebounds.

WESLEYAN 62, COLBY 50: Maddie Clark scored 19 points and Marina Petruzzi added 14 as the Cardinals (14-9, 4-5 NESCAC) used a 20-8 fourth-quarter to pull away from the Mules (8-15, 2-8) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Ainsley Burns had 16 points for Colby, including six in the second quarter when the Mules made an 18-13 run for a two-point lead at the half.

Keagan Dunbar added 12 points and four rebounds.

BASEBALL

WINTHROP 3, MAINE 1: Winthrop scored twice on fielder’s choices in the fourth inning, and added another run with an RBI double in the fifth, and held on to beat the Black Bears in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in a season opener for both teams.

Alex McKenney was 2 for 4 for Maine, including a fifth-inning solo home run. Nicholas Sinacola started for for Maine and allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out six.

VOLLEYBALL

SMCC: Southern Maine Community College will become the seventh school in the Yankee Small College Conference to field a women’s volleyball team, starting this fall.

SMCC will join Central Maine Community College, Great Bay Community College, NHTI, Paul Smith’s College, Unity College, and the University of Maine at Machias as YSCC women’s volleyball members.

